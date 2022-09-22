UN report accuses Venezuela of crimes against humanity

According to the document, torture, beatings and electric shocks could have been ordered directly by Nicolás Maduro.

A report from United Nations Organizations (UN) states that the regime of Nicolas Maduro at Venezuela committed physical and psychological torture, in addition to cases of sexual violence. Beating, electrical shock and asphyxiation were reported by the United Nations international mission in the country. The investigation states that since 2014 there have been 122 episodes of torture against politicians opposed to the dictatorship, social activists and the military considered to be dissidents. The atrocities would have had the participation of members of the military counter-intelligence direction and the Bolivarian intelligence service, in some cases under direct orders from Maduro and deputy Diosdado Cabello, a strong name in the regime. The report states that the state uses intelligence services to suppress dissent in the country. The UN mission also claimed that there had been murder, enforced disappearances and torture in the Arco Mineiro do Orinoco, a Venezuelan government mining project in the Amazon rainforest. The UN group, which has been operating in Venezuela since 2019, had already warned, at least two years ago, of violations against humanity with the endorsement of the Maduro summit. The mission heard 246 people including victims, family members and former employees.

