Understand legal dispute involving Suzy Camacho and children of Farid Curi

Businessman Farid Curi, husband of actress Suzy Camacho, died yesterday, at age 85, after more than two years in hospital due to irreversible herpetic encephalitis – a neurological complication that causes memory loss and mental confusion.

The executive’s children file lawsuits against the actress with accusations of using false medical certificates to receive R$ 10 million and the sale of a mansion that belonged to him for a value below the market. The artist is also suing her stepchildren for squandering the tycoon’s estate.

In addition of Suzy Camacho, the businessman left six children, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Understand the friction of the famous and her stepchildren:

family crisis

Suzy Camacho and farid Curi got married in 2013, with total separation of assets – as is provided for by law for those over 70 years old. At the time, she was 52 and he was 76.

In August 2020, the businessman was hospitalized in São Paulo after suffering two cardiac arrests and, at the same time, was being diagnosed with herpetic encephalitis due to mental confusion. Faced with the long hospitalization, he began to lose contact with some family members, according to actress Suzy Camacho.

In the same year, Farid’s children became aware of an attempt to loot a millionaire investment fund from the businessman. So they went to court to block the request, explaining that the father’s mental health was deteriorating day by day.

Suzy Camacho and Farid Curi Image: Playback/Facebook

The businessman, with the artist’s help, managed to reverse the decision by presenting three medical reports in which they stated that he was able to make decisions in his private life.

In 2021, three sons of the businessman filed a criminal complaint, according to the website Notícias da TV, against Suzy Camacho for “facts practiced throughout 2020”. The case, however, did not go ahead because they missed the six-month period between the “alleged crimes” and the complaint.

Accusation of misappropriation of goods

According to columnist Rogerio kindof UOLin February of this year, the São Paulo Police launched an investigation to investigate the accusations of embezzlement made by the children of Farid Curi against Suzy Camacho.

In a document sent to the police, Beatriz Pontes Curi savioli, Muriel Amaral Curi, Rodrigo Pontes Curi and Alfredo Pontes Curi claimed that the actress would be taking advantage of the tycoon’s fragile health to embezzle goods. They also mentioned that her son “appeared with a Lamborghini vehicle whose value goes back to R$ 2 million reais”.

through the criminal lawyer Luiz Flávio Borges D’urso, the actress defended herself by saying that the stepsons’ accusations are “liars” and “totally unfounded”. Regarding the history of the car, she stated that her son acquired the vehicle at an auction and was paying his stepfather for the loan.

Suzy Camacho denied having moved money from her husband’s account Image: Playback / Instagram

Reporting false certificates

Last month, columnist Rogério Gentile, from UOL, addressed the matter again with a new update on the case: the Public Ministry of São Paulo denounced Suzy Camacho on charges of using false medical certificates to deceive the Justice and, consequently, withdraw the amount of R$ 10 million from her husband.

The MP stated that the artist managed to make the millionaire loot that the businessman’s children tried to block in 2020 through the use of ideologically false medical certificates about her husband’s health.

The doctors who signed the certificates, according to the MP, were “duped” by the actress, “who masked the scenario of the facts, never informing the professionals that the statements provided by them would be used as proof of the mental capacity of farid“.

One of the doctors stated in a statement that he had told the suzy what farid he had memory problems, “dementia”, among other relevant cognitive complications and that it would be impossible for an expert to demonstrate that “he had an aptitude for the acts of civil life”.

Suzy Camacho was successful in the 70s and 80s in Globo plots, and is currently a psychologist Image: Reproduction/Personal File

“Certificate is not fake”

In her defense, Suzy Camacho denied having used false medical certificates to deceive the Justice. She even claimed not to have had access to the money because it was deposited in its entirety in Farid Curi’s account.

In a note sent to splash, the defense of the actress explained that the complaint of the Public Ministry of São Paulo against the artist is unfounded. After all, the existing action related to the amount withdrawn was, in fact, of the children against the father.

“This complaint is for using a false certificate. The certificate is not false and was not used by Mrs. Suzy. What happens is that her husband, Mr. Farid, is sued by his children for money. it has nothing to do with Mrs Suzy, it’s the children against Mr Farid”, explained her lawyer.

The actress’ lawyer also highlighted that Farid Curi was fine when he made the request for the withdrawal of R$ 10 million – so much so that he sought three doctors to certify his mental health.

“When he asks for this ransom, the children try to prevent him from having access to the money that is his, which is why they file a lawsuit against the father, because of this money. The father to demonstrate that he was well went to three neurologists , went to a consultation and asked the three medical certificates. These certificates Mr. Farid himself added to the process that his children filed against him to release this money, which was released. It was released not in Suzy’s account as reported, it went to the account of Farid,” said Suzy’s lawyer.

This complaint is wrong. This complaint incriminates Ms. Suzy for using certificates that she did not use. I’ll say more: if there were any falsehoods in these certificates, the responsibility lies with the doctor and not Suzy, much less Mr. Farid. This is why this complaint will not succeed and this money that is being the subject of this great process, this debate, belongs to Mr. Farid, who was fine and asked for ransom.

Luiz Flavio Borges D’urso

Suzy’s defense also called into question the attitude of Farid Curi’s children by listing the series of lawsuits they face in court.

“Finally, it is worth noting that Mr. Farid’s children are the ones who are responding to a series of investigations. There are several police investigations against them, investigations into crimes of slanderous denunciation, corruption of witnesses, investigation into the crime of illegal environmental eavesdropping, father’s property, investigation for misappropriation and also the psychological violence they do against Mrs Suzy”, listed the artist’s lawyer.

mansion sale

In addition to the accusations of defrauding certificates, actress Suzy Camacho became the target of an investigation, at the behest of the children of Farid Curi, for having sold a mansion of the businessman on the beach for below market value.

The Civil Police says that the property, which has an estimated value of R$ 60 million, would have been sold by the actress for R$ 32 million in 2015. The artist’s defense denies the accusation and details that the deal below the price was closed by her children. of the entrepreneur and not by his client.

A report by “Domingo Espetacular” (RecordTV) showed that the artist showed the house on “Programa do Gugu”, in the past, when the property was already for sale. At the time, she introduced herself as a friend of the owners of the house and not as Farid’s wife.

Swimming pool at Suzy Camacho and Farid Curi’s mansion Image: Playback/Youtube

Action against stepson

The war between Suzy Camacho and the children of Farid Curi gained another chapter earlier this month. Bothered by the attacks, the artist made the decision to sue one of her stepchildren for the accusation of selling the mansion of the beach house.

“The investigation investigates whether there was any misappropriation, tax evasion and dilapidation of the elderly’s assets. It is necessary to make this clear to rectify, who sold this property were the children, and they are now investigated by the police”, informed the actress’ lawyer.

Roberto Monteiro, the delegate responsible for the investigation, declared that the sale of the property was questioned by the authorities: “If in this investigation the judge finds any indication of the practice of any crime, including fraud, he will forward it to the 4th Police District so that investigations can proceed. about the sale of the house”.

Sought by RecordTV, Curi’s children sent a document in which the 4th Police District understood as “premature” the opening of an investigation into the value of the sale of the property. The Elderly Police Station, however, chose to proceed with the investigation.

Who is Farid Curi?

With an entrepreneurial career and a discreet personal life, Farid Curi turned his life around as a businessman by investing in retail, in a business created by Alcides Parizotto.

Founded in the 1960s in Maringá (PR), Atacadão has become one of the largest chains in the field in Brazil. In 1972, the first offices and warehouse in São Paulo were installed. That’s when Farid Curi and another businessman, Herberto Schmeil, started to manage the organization’s administrative and commercial business, according to the company’s LinkedIn. In 1991, the founder left the company.

From then on, Farid Curi led the company alongside the other two partners. Atacadão began to expand its operations to several cities in the country. Executives were strict when it came to the company. On business trips, for example, they used to stay in cheap hotels, alongside the sales team — said Curi in an interview with IstoÉ magazine in 2012.

In addition, when they were looking for land for new units, they would hand over blank business cards, to prevent the real estate agency or the seller from discovering that they owned Atacadão and increasing the price too much.

In April 2007, Carrefour announced the purchase of the hypermarket chain, which held 4% of the sector in the country, for R$ 2.2 billion. The billionaire payment included 34 stores, 17 of them in the state of São Paulo.

The acquisition was one of the largest operations in the retail sector and placed the French group in the first place in the sector ranking.

Farid Curi was not dedicated to just one company. According to the Transparência website, which compiles data based on the government’s Transparency Portal, he is involved in 34 CNPJs in several states, such as Bahia, Pernambuco and Mato Grosso. The capital of the companies totals R$ 342,572,029.00. At least five are active.

The millionaire also has ventures with his four children: Beatriz Curi, Muriel Curi, Rodrigo Curi and Alfredo Curi. Among them is Royal Brasil, in the real estate sector, and Curi Empreendimentos, focused on private companies. The most recent was opened in 2010, in the area of ​​tourism and travel agency.

Who is Suzy Camacho?

Suzy Camacho became known in the 1970s and 1980s for her work in soap operas such as “A Viagem” and “Brega e Chique”. Despite having achieved fame acting in soap operas on Record, TV Tupi, Bandeirantes, SBT and Globo, Suzy Camacho’s first artistic appearance was in Mini Miss São Paulo 1971.

Suzy’s first soap opera was “Vidas Marcadas” (1973), by Record. Then, the actress went to Rede Tupi and participated in titles such as “A Barba Azul” (1974), “A Viagem” (1975), “O Prophet” (1977), “Aritana” (1978), among others.

With the end of TV Tupi, she went to Bandeirantes, acting in soap operas such as “Pé de Vento” and “Dulcinéia Vai à Guerra”. Following, she received an invitation to the newly created SBT, where she starred in works such as “A Força Do Amor” and “Jerônimo”.

“Brega e Chique” was the only soap opera that Suzy made for Globo. Last year, the production was reprized on Canal Viva.