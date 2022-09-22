Understand the cancer therapy of a boy with a prognosis of 1 month to live – 09/21/2022

UOL told the story of 9-year-old Jean Lucas Paes Leme Jubé, who six months ago was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affects the lymphatic system – the body’s defense system. The family shared the struggle to raise R$ 2 million to pay for the treatment of the child, who has a prognosis of 1 month to live if he does not undergo therapy in the US.

Yesterday afternoon (20), Jean’s parents reached the campaign goal and are already preparing for the trip. “We managed to gather the R$ 2 million he needs to start the treatment in just one week of campaign. This is very special”, said the boy’s father, Silvio Júnior. “He was very happy, even though he still doesn’t fully understand what’s going on. He’s a kid, so he wants to know if he’ll be able to play again.”

Jean will undergo a cell therapy called CAR-T. Innovative, the technique uses the patient’s own defense cells, which are genetically reprogrammed in the laboratory, to fight cancer cells.

According to Vanderson Rocha, hematologist, professor at FMUSP (School of Medicine at the University of São Paulo) and coordinator of cell therapy at Rede D’Or, therapy with CAR cells was a kind of improvement of immunotherapy.

How it works?

In CAR-T, some T lymphocytes (hence CAR-T) are taken from the patient and modified in the laboratory to recognize cancer cells using biological markers. Once injected into the body, they then fight the tumor.

Two or three days after the infusion, the patient is expected to experience adverse effects such as fever. “It is an inflammatory reaction of the body after the death of cancer cells”, says Rocha.

Therefore, up to 60% of patients who receive CAR-T cells will need to go to the ICU (intensive care unit) to monitor the condition, which can get out of control and cause an exacerbated reaction similar to the cytokine storm that happened in some patients. covid-19 cases.

Although it is quite expensive, cell therapy is now considered the best opportunity for those who have already undergone a transplant and had a recurrence, even though it is not yet known for sure how much life it offers the patient.

“There is still a way to go that we need to go to answer this”, concludes the doctor.

*With information from a report published on 08/30/22.