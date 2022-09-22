Understand what xenophobia is after Tiago talks to Shayan

After the formation of the first swidden of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) last night, Tiago and Shayan, two of the roceiros, discussed, to the point that the reality production needed to intervene. One specific point, however, gained greater repercussion: a xenophobic speech given by Tiago during the chat.

At the time, the ex-boyfriend of Neymar Jr’s mother. he stated that he did not like the merchant’s face and told the young man, who is from Iran, he needs to “learn to speak Portuguese properly”.

“F*ck!” Shay said.

“F*ck you, man. Learn to speak Portuguese,” countered Tiago.

James’ speech is xenophobic.

According to Michaelis Online, xenophobia is “aversion or rejection of foreign people or things” and “fear or dislike of what is unusual or strange to one’s environment”.

When telling Shayan that he should “learn to speak Portuguese”, Tiago uses a xenophobic expression, as he uses the origin of the participant – who is Iranian – and his Portuguese in the discussion.

Shayan’s team speaks out

This morning, Shayan’s team spoke about what happened.

On Shay’s official Instagram, the team posted the message: “Yesterday, after training in the field, participant Tiago got excited within the game and, not knowing how to deal with the fact that he was at risk of being eliminated in the reality show, he shouted at Shayan and, unfortunately, questioned Shay not being Brazilian”.

“Having disagreements within the game is a reality of the game, but we repudiate any act / speech of xenophobia and prejudice. We regret this fact and inform you that the appropriate measures will be taken”, completes the note.

