Understand why a luxury arrangement costs more than R$ 4 thousand | agribusiness

The flower sector generates more than R$ 10 billion per year and the Brazil is among the 15 largest producers in the world .

The sensitivity of plants and the race against time to preserve the beauty of the petals make production more expensive and can weigh on the consumer’s pocket.

Many options follow fashion trends, for example, in the luxury market, an arrangement of Colombian red roses can reach R$ 4,700.

Packaging used for decoration and protection impact the value of the product — Photo: Pexels

O g1 visited the backstage of flower production in São Paulo and Minas Gerais and talked to experts about the factors that influence this market (see below).

See below in five topics why an ornament with just a rose or even a flower arrangement you bought can cost so much.

1. 🌹 Delicacy and variety

2. 🚚 Logistics

3. 📅 Commemorative dates

4. 📉 Pandemic

5. 💪 Inputs and improvements

1. 🌹 Delicacy and varieties: As they are perishable, many flowers require a lot of care to increase their durability.

The roses, for example, after cutting are placed in drums with water and receive preservative solutions.

Afterwards, they are stored inside a cold chamber and continue in refrigerated environments, even in transport and in flower shops.

According to producer Anderson Esperança, from Andradas (MG), the processes aim to increase the longevity of the flower, avoiding the darkening of the petals and the appearance of burnt edges.

After harvesting, the estimated durability of a high-end rose is up to 15 days and costs, on average, R$4.

The packaging used for decoration and protection has an impact on the value of the product. The flower’s popularity related to color, shapes, textures also add value.

As they are perishable, many flowers require a lot of care during production — Photo: Pexels

2. 🚚 Logistics: Many plants can travel across different continents to reach flower shops in Brazil.

Between 2017 and 2021, 63.5% of flower shop imports were orchid seedlings, the majority being imported from the Netherlands.

Main flowers and plants imported by Brazil

For roses, the South American neighbors Colombia and Ecuador gain relevance in the international market of cut flowers (which are used for decoration, bouquets and arrangements).

import of roses Year Colombia Ecuador Netherlands China 2017 4,244,363 1,010,352 1,164 0 2018 3,679,923 913,652 1,140 3,442 2019 3,207,655 1,001,127 1,040 0 2020 987,770 428,751 0 0 2021 999,838 607,313 0 0

In the market specializing in luxury roses, consumers have the option of purchasing roses that can last at least three years inside a glass dome.

In this style, the flower of the Bella species, which is known as the icon of the Disney movie “Beauty and the Beast”, is imported from Ecuador and sold in Brazil for R$ 350.

There are options in floral designer boutiques, where an arrangement with a crystal vase with dozens of Colombian red roses with an average shelf life of seven days can reach R$4,770.

Rosa Bella in the glass dome (left) and arrangement with Colombian roses (right) — Photo: Reproduction/ Social networks

When considering the national industry, the place where the flower is produced, traded and delivered is also reflected in this composition.

“Some products need to be transported between states and this ends up being done by air, so the cost really impacts the formation of the price”, says the director of the Brazilian Institute of Floriculture (Ibraflor), Renato Opitz.

3. 📅 Commemorative dates: The time and investment that farmers spend to meet deadlines close to commemorative dates such as Mother’s Day, Women’s Day and Valentine’s Day, are also in this check list.

“If there is a very strong climate transition between May and June, it affects the metabolism of the rosebush, demand decreases and prices end up skyrocketing. In the months of January and February, which are hot, there is high production, but the demand is not so expressive”, details the producer.

Demand for flowers increases on Women's, Mother's and Valentine's Days — Photo: Pexels

4. 📉 Pandemic: According to Lídia Swart, from Grupo Swart, which produces roses and kalanchoes in Holambra (SP), Andradas (MG) and Ubajara (CE), the repressed demand of the pandemic years added to the drop in flower production caused a “boom” in prices.

“As there was no commercialization, some producers chose or had to stop production, as they did not have the financial means to maintain them. Flower production is still not up to date, as some cultures take up to 2 years to start producing”, said Lídia.

5. 💪 Inputs and improvements: Increases in the prices of inputs, such as fertilizers and products to combat pests, in addition to spending on improvements are more factors that influence the flower chain.

“For us to have a variety that is approved and put into production, it takes years, and that has a cost, in addition to the fact that the producer must pay the royalties to breeder [melhorador] for development”, adds Lídia.

Inputs and expenses with improvements are more factors that influence the flower chain — Photo: Pexels

Which plants are most sold in Brazil?

according to Ibraflor more than 2,500 species with around 17,500 varieties are cultivated in the country. Check out the best selling plants below.:

Flowers without the roots: roses, astromelias, lilies and chrysanthemums.

roses, astromelias, lilies and chrysanthemums. Plants grown in pots: orchids, anthuriums, azaleas, kalanchoes, violets, chrysanthemums, anthuriums and rose bushes.

orchids, anthuriums, azaleas, kalanchoes, violets, chrysanthemums, anthuriums and rose bushes. Ornamental plants: succulents, cacti and ferns.

The GDP of this chain of flowers and ornamental plants was R$7.16 billion in 2017 and, when deflated at current prices, is R$9.1 billion.

The data were released in August by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), in partnership with Ibraflor.

From 2020 to 2021, the flower market in the country grew by 15% according to Ibraflor. Altogether, there were R$ 10.9 billion in sales through the production chain last year, compared to R$ 9.6 billion the previous year.

where does the rose come from

