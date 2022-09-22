Understand why Socrates, Corinthians idol, was chosen to nominate the Golden Ball award

The “Grupo L’Équipe” announced that the Golden Ball will deliver an award that will bear the name of a Brazilian idol: Socrates. The French award will recognize athletes who have distinguished themselves with social actions.

But why Socrates? The Corinthians idol, who died in 2011, is recognized as one of the most politically and socially engaged athletes. In the 1980s, during the military dictatorship in Brazil, the “Doctor” started, along with other teammates, the Corinthian Democracy movement, which fought for the return of the right to vote.

Brother of Sócrates, Raí will be one of the judges of the award. The São Paulo idol reiterated the impact that his brother had with the movement.

– Socrates has always believed in the power of mobilization and transformation through sport, to make society more egalitarian. He demonstrated this as a player with his fight for the redemocratization of Brazil during the revolutionary experience of Corinthian democracy – he said.

Raí also highlighted the longevity of Socrates’ impact.

– Eleven years after his death, he remains the symbol of the champion committed to a fairer world – said the former player.

Journalist Tom Cardoso, who wrote the biography “Sócrates” about the idol, in 2014, speculated, in an interview with Throw!what would be the reaction of the former player to this tribute.

– I think he would be proud to have his name linked to social actions, but I don’t know if he would wear that shirt. He would give some disconcerting opinion,” he said, remembering Socrates’ skeptical character.

In the 1990s, the former midfielder became sports secretary in Ribeirão Preto, the city where he grew up, but resigned from the position after just six months, disillusioned with the slow pace of the public sector.

The star’s relationship with medicine also shows his idealistic profile. He only accepted to hear proposals from big Brazilian football clubs after graduating as a doctor and returned to work in the profession, after retiring from the lawns, to fulfill his dream.

Cardoso also said that, when interviewing doctors who worked with Socrates, colleagues always highlighted that he was human and intuitive. When coach of Cabofriense, he encouraged the teaching of capoeira to the base athletes and stimulated reading among the players.

According to the journalist, Socrates never stuck to raising specific flags, but showed his social concern daily.

– He was an idealist. In all speeches and all movements, this human aspect, which is fundamental, would be present – ​​he said.

The Socrates Trophy will be awarded at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which will take place on October 17, at the Chatelet Theater in Paris.

