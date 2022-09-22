Vanderlei Luxemburgo argues about ‘modern football’ and says: ‘Garrincha would not play today’

In participation in the program “The Noite”, from SBT, the technician Vanderlei Luxemburgo triggered strong opinions on various aspects of Brazilian and world football.

Currently a club, Luxa stressed that Brazil was losing the “essence” of its game from the moment that young people stopped playing in the “campo de clay” and “várzea”.

“Brazil has an essence of playing football, and that essence has been fading over time. People played a lot of ball in the floodplain. Football, it’s no use for people to want to create another solution that is not for the less favored. Football is for the less fortunate. You are not born rich and go play ball. We have been losing, over time, the fields that train players. Field of clay, that’s where the player is born. Football geniuses are born in the field of barrão, of terrão, of the favela”, he pointed out.

The “pofexô” even recalled his times as a Flamengo player to illustrate this paradigm shift.

“We used to live in Quintino (in Rio de Janeiro), Zico lived too. On Sunday, we played at Maracanã, in the preliminary, juniors, and then also in the professional. Only, on Monday, there was a traditional naked there in Quintino that was on the cobblestone. We were already professional footballers and we were going to play on cobblestone”, he recalled.

Known for his controversial speeches, Luxemburgo also decreed that Mané Garrinchaone of the biggest names in the history of Brazilian football and two-time World Cup champion with the national team, would not have a place in football today.

According to the coach, the current coaches would not encourage Garrincha’s dribbling, which was his great characteristic, and he would never have space in teams.

“Garrincha would not play today. The way he used to play, where he would catch the ball, dribble the guy, stop, wait for the guy to come back and dribble again. The technicians wouldn’t let it. They would say, ‘You have to touch the ball,’ ”he said.

“I tell you to dribble. Player without dribbling, football without dribbling, it is not the essence of football,” she added.

Asked about his desire to coach São Paulo, which was the only one of the greats from São Paulo that he didn’t command, Luxa confirmed his frustration in never having worked at Morumbi.

“I would like. I always wanted to direct São Paulo. I think it’s a great club, I had great clashes with Telê Santana, in wonderful games. It’s a big club, which has a crowd that likes me, asking for my signing. But, unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”