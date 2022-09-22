Vanderlei Luxemburgo reveals club that has always wanted to train, polemicizes about ‘modern football’ and says: ‘Garrincha would not play today’

In an interview with SBTVanderlei Luxemburgo gave a strong opinion about Mané Garrincha, two-time world champion with the national team

Participating in the program “The Night“, of SBTthe coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo triggered strong opinions on various aspects of Brazilian and world football.

Currently a club, Luxa stressed that Brazil was losing the “essence” of its game from the moment that young people stopped playing in the “campo de clay” and “várzea”.

“Brazil has an essence of playing football, and that essence has been fading over time. People used to play a lot of football in the floodplain. Football, it’s no use people wanting to create another solution that is not for the less favored. Football is for the less favored. You are not born rich and will play soccer. Over time, we have been losing the fields that form players. A clay field, where the player is born. Football geniuses are born in the barrão field, from terrão, from the favela”, he pointed out.

The “pofexô” even remembered his times as a Flamengo to illustrate this paradigm shift.

“We lived in Quintino (in Rio de Janeiro), Zico lived too. On Sunday, we played at Maracanã, in the preliminary, juniors, and then also in the professional. which was on the cobblestone. We were already professionals in football and we were going to play on the cobblestone”, he recalled.

Known for his controversial speeches, Luxemburgo also decreed that Mané Garrinchaone of the biggest names in the history of Brazilian football and two-time champion of world Cup with the selectionwould have no place in current football.

According to the coach, the current coaches would not encourage Garrincha’s dribbling, which was his great characteristic, and he would never have space in teams.

“Garrincha wouldn’t play today. The way he used to play, in which he took the ball, dribbled the guy, stopped, waited for the guy to come back and dribbled again. The coaches wouldn’t let him. They would say: ‘You have to play the ball,'” he said.

“I’m in charge of dribbling. Player without dribbling, football without dribbling, is not the essence of football”, he added.

Asked about the desire to train the Sao Paulowho was the only one of the great paulistas who didn’t command, Luxa confirmed his frustration in never having worked at Morumbi.

“I would like to. I always wanted to manage São Paulo. I think it’s a great club, I had great clashes with Telê Santana, in wonderful games. It’s a great club, which has a crowd that likes me, asking for my signing. happened,” he concluded.