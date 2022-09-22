VIDEO: Helicopter carrying deputy crashes in Engenheiro Caldas, MG | Valleys of Minas Gerais

A helicopter with four people crashed in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (21) in a swamp area in the district of Divino do Traíra, which belongs to Engenheiro Caldas – a municipality 320 km away from the capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte.

There are no fatalities, according to the fire department.. Teams from the corporation and the SAMU on site provide the first medical care.

A video (look above) records the moment the aircraft approaches the descent point. Soon after, it is possible to see a flash caused by the shock with the electrical network.

The health status of the passengers was not reported. After first aid, the four were taken to a private hospital in the city.

The aircraft was carrying the federal deputy and candidate for reelection, Hercílio Diniz, and the deputy mayor of Governador Valadares, David Barroso. The information was confirmed by Diniz’s press office. (read the full note below).

In addition to the two politicians, the pilot and one more passenger were in the helicopter.

According to the Fire Department, the accident happened after the aircraft hit a high voltage wire while landing. The swamp area on the site cushioned the fall.

Having hit the electrical wiring, Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) was called in to cut the power.

Read the note from the communication by Deputy Hercílio Diniz:

“The campaign coordination of federal deputy Hercílio Coelho Diniz informs that the helicopter in which the candidate, the deputy mayor of Valadares, David Barroso, the announcer Luciano Viana and the pilot Fabiano Rufino were, had an accident when landing in Engenheiro Caldas. four passengers are doing well and are on their way to the hospital for a full clinical report. Thank you all for your prayers and messages of support. More information coming soon”

