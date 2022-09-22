Videos: helicopter crashes with federal deputy Herclio Diniz – Politics

A helicopter crashed this Wednesday afternoon (21/9) in Engenheiro Caldas, a city located 40 kilometers from Governador Valadares, after colliding with Cemig’s high voltage cables. The aircraft was getting ready to land on a soccer field and arrived in Engenheiro Caldas carrying federal deputy Herclio Coelho Diniz (MDB), candidate for reelection; the deputy mayor of Governador Valadares, David Barroso, and the announcer Luciano Viana, who works on the campaign. The helicopter was piloted by Fabiano Rufino. READ ALSO – Helicopter crashes in Ub and leaves two injured

A video circulating on social media shows the helicopter arriving at the soccer field and getting ready for landing. In the sequence, the aircraft collides with the high voltage cables and falls, leaving the people who were waiting for the deputy in complete despair.

Herclio Coelho Diniz got out of the helicopter alone and was supported by the people who were there. The other occupants of the aircraft were rescued and taken in Samu ambulances to the emergency room of the Municipal Hospital, in Governador Valadares. READ ALSO – FAB investigate causes of helicopter crash in Contagem

The advice of federal deputy Herclio Coelho Diniz released an official note about the accident:

The helicopter hit high voltage cables as it prepared to land on a football field. Victims were rescued immediately (photo: I reproduce social networks)

“The campaign coordination of federal deputy Herclio Coelho Diniz informs that the helicopter on which the candidate, the deputy mayor of Valadares David Barroso, the announcer Luciano Viana, and the pilot Fabiano Rufino, was in, had an accident when landing in Engenheiro Caldas. The four passengers are doing well and are on their way to the hospital for a complete clinical report. Thank you all for your prayers and messages of support. More information soon.”