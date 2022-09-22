Vincius Jnior congratulates Cruzeiro on his access: ‘Cabuloso back!’

photo: Thomas Coex / AFP Real Madrid player also praised Ronaldo, majority partner of the celestial SAF and appointed as one of those responsible for the elite return

Real Madrid player, Vincius Jnior congratulated Cruzeiro for accessing Srie A to the Brazilian Championship, mathematically conquered this Wednesday (21/9), by the National Second Division. In response to the message on the social networks of the celestial club, the striker also praised Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF celestial.

“Cabuloso back! Send a hug to president Ronaldo. He knows a lot about football”, wrote Vini Jr.

the Cabulosaur back! Send a hug to president Ronaldo. Knows a lot about the ball %uD83D%uDE0D %u2014 Vini Jr. (@vinijr) September 22, 2022

The Real player is in France, with the Brazilian team, for two friendlies. This Friday, Tite’s men face Ghana, in Le Havre. On Tuesday (27), the opponent will be Tunisia, in the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain stadium.

case of racism

Recently, Ronaldo came to Vincius Jnior’s defense after the Brazilian player suffered racist attacks by the president of the Spanish Agents Association, Pedro Bravo.

At the time, Bravo used a racist term when commenting on the controversy surrounding the Real Madrid striker’s celebrations in La Liga matches on a Spanish TV show.

“Your dance doesn’t disrespect anyone, racism does: it disrespects, excludes, hurts and kills”, wrote the president of Cruzeiro, who also used #BailaViniJr.

Vincius Junior posted a video on his social media condemning the “racist and xenophobic” statement. Both Bravo and the show’s host said that the term is not racist in Spain, but even so, they publicly apologized to the Brazilian.