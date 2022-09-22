Vini’s alleged intimate video leaks

Vini Buttel has no idea, but he is facing a controversy outside the house of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV). That’s because the pawn had an alleged intimate video leaked on the internet this week.

In the images, a man appears filming his body from the bottom up, moving his private parts.

In an interview with journalist Fábia Oliveira, the influencer’s advice said that the pawn has many sexual images on the internet because he used to record his sexual relations. They reported that the leak of these images was a concern of the former “On Vacation With Ex”.

“What he has most is his nudes on social media. He had an ex-girlfriend who had content and he was scared to death of being exposed. He called her before the reality show, they talked and they were fine. She promised not to publish it. Now whether this is hers or not, it is not possible to say. Vini recorded a lot of his adventures with dozens of women. But his legal department is aware of this story”, they said.

splash contacted the advising, but still no response. As soon as it occurs, the note will be updated.

Bruno also had alleged leaked nudes. The photos began to circulate behind the scenes of Rede TV and would have drawn attention due to the size of the organ, which measures 26 cm.

After having the name confirmed as one of the participants. Bruno didn’t talk about it and just celebrated with an Instagram post: “Family, Dad is on #AFazenda14! This challenge will be very special. Now you can meet Bruno Tálamo from day to day, the funny, playful guy, ready for any challenge. This time: The fourteenth edition of A Fazenda. I’m counting on you!”.

The Farm 2022: Who do you want to be on reality? vote again Total of 7964 wishes

Adriane Galisteu: The looks of the coolest part of ‘A Fazenda 22’

1 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on jeans with a red handkerchief at the beginning of the reality Playback / Playplus two / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a hat on the show Playback / Playplus 3 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu in animal print on the show Playback / Playplus 4 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on white boots in the look Playback / Playplus 5 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a leather jacket on the show Playback / Playplus 6 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program Playback / Playplus 7 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a ‘not-so-basic little black dress’ on the show Playback / Playplus 8 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program Playback / Playplus 9 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a dress and boots on the show Playback / Playplus

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”