Virginia Fonseca gives a beauty show in new photos of the maternity shoot: ”Wow”

Influencer Virginia Fonseca shared unpublished photos of Maria Flor’s maternity shoot and drew praise from fans

Virginia Fonseca (23) has drawn praise from followers with the release of photos of her daughter’s maternity shoot, Mary flower. This Wednesday, 21, the influencer opened a new album and surprised.

At Fazenda Talismã, the famous one appeared in the midst of nature with only a golden mold of her belly. With her hair up, she lavished beauty and impressed the fans.

“Your month is coming Florzinha, I can’t wait to have you in my arms, I ask God every day for you to come with good health, because love has plenty”she declared, who could give birth to her second daughter in October.

The husband, Zé Felipe (24), wasted no time and drooled over his wife. “p*ssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss”, “I love you guys sooo much”he commented.

Admirers were not left out and filled the comments. “Perfection”, “So beautiful”, “I don’t even know what adjectives to use”, “There is no more beautiful!”they fired.

PREGNANT, VIRGINIA FONSECA WAIVES PART OF CLOTHING IN PHOTO WITH MARIA ALICE

Virginia Fonseca (23) enchanted the internet with a new photo on her social networks. In the click, we can see the mother with just the bottom of her bikini, holding Maria Alice close to her body. The two appear on top of a flower in the middle of the water, in honor of the new heiress, Maria Flor, who is about to be born.

In the caption, Virginia wrote: “I never imagined such a great love, my princesses, my life, my Maria’s. Maria Alice and Maria Flor”. The photo left all her followers drooling over the beauty of mother and daughter.

