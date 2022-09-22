Volkswagen ‘accelerates’ and will have 15 new cars in Brazil and region by 2025

Soon after launching the new Polo, Volkswagen announced this Tuesday (20) a new investment cycle for South America. The German brand will invest BRL 7 billion by 2025 to launch 15 new vehicles in the region, which naturally includes Brazil, the block’s biggest market. In addition to the Polo 2023 line, with a slight restyling, the new Jetta GLI is also in this release pack. That is, there will be 13 more novelties in the next three years.

Some of these new models Jornal do Carro has already anticipated over the last few months. Volkswagen is currently preparing the Virtus sedan renovation and the launch of polo tracka model that will have the tough mission of replacing the Gol at the beginning of 2023. Another one that is on its way to Brazil is the new Tiguan Allspace, which is made in Mexico and will return (soon) with a hybrid version that debuted with restyling done at the end of 2021.

“We have started a new investment cycle of R$ 7 billion that foresees the offensive of 15 new products, with two already launched – Jetta GLI and the new Polo. around biofuels and the carbon neutralization of our products. And we have new technologies”, summarizes Ciro Possobom, COO of VW do Brasil and vice president of Finance and IT Strategies in the region.

Volkswagen will have a flex-light hybrid system

As we tell you here at JC, Volkswagen is preparing for 2023 the launch of the unprecedented eTSI system. This should be the name of the flex-light hybrid set that will equip the brand’s national compact cars. The debut should be in charge of the new Polo, starting the mass electrification of the German models in the country. The automaker’s plan is to pioneer the hybrid technology, just as it was at the beginning of the century with the “Total Flex” system.

Volkswagen’s hybrid system will be the brand’s first flex in the world. The set features a more powerful alternator and a 48-volt battery. They do not drive the wheels, but lighten the combustion engine in motion. Thus, they guarantee lower consumption and emissions. The technology is already available in Europe with the 1.0 TSI petrol engine with 110 hp and 20 mkgf. At the Polo, it promises to impress, with an average of about 23 km/l with fossil fuel.

trams on the way

The flex hybrid is Volkswagen’s big bet for Brazil. But the brand will also launch the electric models of the ID range in the country. The first of these will be SUV ID.4, which made its debut with the public during the Rock In Rio music festival. The model landed earlier this year, is in the final testing phase and will soon hit Brazilian stores. In addition to it, VW should launch the ID.3 hatch, which is Golf-sized, and the ID.Buzz, a modern reinterpretation of the Kombi.

New Amarok and Saveiro

So far we’ve pinpointed just six of the next 13 releases. That is, there are many more models in Volkswagen’s plans. In this account we can include, for example, the Amarok medium pickup, which will receive a new update in Argentina also in 2023. In addition to it, VW is already developing the new generation of the Saveiro, scheduled to debut in 2024. The pickup will be reborn on the MQB- A0, same base as Polo, Virtus, Nivus and T-Cross.

There is also the expectation for the unprecedented Tarok pickup, with production also in Argentina on the basis of the Taos medium SUV. The prototype appeared in 2018, at the last São Paulo Motor Show, but was made at the time on the T-Cross compact SUV. With the larger architecture of the Taos, the future pickup will have an intermediate size to compete for sales with models such as the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. In Brazil, the target would naturally be Fiat Toro.

Gol will become a mini SUV

However, the icing on the cake of this new investment will be the entry-level mini SUV, scheduled for launch in 2025. It will be positioned below the Nivus, with an affordable price – it will be something like Stellantis did with the new Citroen C3. Despite the Polo Track being the replacement for the current Gol, the small utility project is considered the “new Gol”. After all, it will be a creation of the Brazilian branch, like the veteran hatch that has been on sale in the country since 1980.

