VW POLO 2023 IMPROVES LOOK AND FINISH AT A LOWER PRICE – Self-enthusiastic

Within a pragmatic strategy, VW will have a total of 15 launches by 2025 with naturally aspirated, turbocharged, hybrid and electric engines (these are imported). Of course, when applicable, flex. Expansion of the Research and Development Center in São Bernardo do Campo, SP prepares the way for the first flex-fuel hybrid of the German brand. After the Jetta GLI, the Polo 2023 is the second product in four versions (MPI, TSI, Comfort and Highline) that are now arriving at dealerships.

The front was very similar to the European model. The entire set of front lighting and signaling is LED. The headlights have a range of 130 meters, 80% greater than that of halogen lamps. Changes to the rear did not follow Europe and were limited to a new nighttime signature of the taillights and few touches.

Inside, the finish has evolved with fabric upholstery on the doors and front armrests. Steering wheel and gear lever are the same as the Nivus. Top versions use synthetic material that mimics leather on the seats. The front ones have headrests integrated into the backrest. The instrument panel is 8 in. and in the fuller versions of 10.25 in. VW Play multimedia screen is 10.1 in. in the higher settings.

In addition to induction cell phone charging, there are two USB-C connections at the front and two identical ones for the rear seat passengers next to the air conditioning outlets whose front controls are electronic. Among the compacts, the Polo stands out for its width (1,751 mm) and wheelbase (2,566 mm) that guarantee greater space in the back for legs and shoulders. 300 liter trunk is within the compact standard.

The available engines were reduced from three to two, both 1-liter flex and 3-cylinder engines. One aspirated of 75/84 hp and 9.7/10.3 m·kgf, and another turbo (TSI 170) of 109/116 hp and 16.8/16.8 m·kgf The MPI and TSI versions come with a gearbox 5-speed manual. Comfort and Highline, only with a six-speed epicyclic automatic transmission. The 116/128 hp TSI 200 engine was no longer offered and so disc brakes on the rear wheels were dispensed with. Drum brakes at the rear and discs at the front do the job with ease.

This rational arrangement allowed a reduction of R$5,900 to R$7,000 in the price of the car, which had not been seen for a long time. The tables (except São Paulo) range from R$82,990 to R$109,990.

All Polos continue to be produced at the Anchieta factory, in São Bernardo do Campo, including the GTS with the most powerful engine in the line (250 TSI, 150 hp), which will also receive updates until the end of the year. I can say that Gol and Voyage will end their production in December of this year at the Taubaté factory, SP and the Polo Track will start production in the same city in February 2023, reaching the market two months later.

Mustang is Detroit Auto Show main attraction

After 113 years, the organizers of the Detroit International Auto Show decided to trade the frosty month of January for the heat of June in 2020. The relevant reason, however, was to escape competition from the CES electronics fair in Las Vegas in January. , which began to attract vehicle manufacturers. But the covid-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. In 2021 the event changed its name (Motor Bella) and location (50 kilometers from the city center).

In 2022, the idea of ​​becoming more dynamic was consolidated. In an effort to attract the public, there are outdoor side attractions such as a giant inflatable duck, monster trucks crushing cars, dinosaur replicas and music festivals between September 14th and 25th. The static display continued the tradition. At the inauguration, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed federal financial support for 500,000 electric charging stations and the (non-compulsory) goal of 50% of new electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Ford has anticipated the seventh generation of the iconic Mustang that will hit American dealerships in July 2023 as a 2024 model and in Brazil, six months later. The car perfected the style that has been established since 1964 and revamped the interior including a 13.2-inch multimedia screen. Electronic immobilization brake (auto-hold) has a small lever to facilitate maneuvers of drift (skid under controlled power). You can even hear the engine roar remotely via a button on the key fob.

Coyote V-8 naturally aspirated engine, 5-liter, has an estimated power of 500 hp: exact number only at launch. In addition to the 10-speed automatic transmission, there will be a six-speed manual transmission option. There will be increased power in the 2.3-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine. Another new Mustang is the Dark Horse version for competitions that Ford will enter next year. The term Dark Horse comes from horse races in which one of them, not a favorite, emerges and surprises as the winner. People who hide their abilities and impress everyone with their intelligence are also known by the same expression in English.

On balance, the participation of non-US brands is almost gone. Among the launches for the local market, the new Colorado pickup should inspire the future S10, but there is no scheduled date. Still without specifications, the electric Jeep Avenger drew attention within the Stellantis Group’s offensive of 70 electric models by 2030 among its 14 brands.

FC

The “Column Fernando Calmon” is the exclusive responsibility of its author.