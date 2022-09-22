VW Polo 2023 improves look and finish at a lower price

Within a pragmatic strategy, VW will have a total of 15 launches by 2025 with aspirated, turbo and flex, hybrid and electric engines (these imported). Expansion of the Research and Development Center in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) paves the way for the German brand’s first flex-fuel hybrid. After the Jetta GLI, the Polo 2023 is the second product in four versions (MPI, TSI, Comfort and Highline) that are now arriving at dealerships.

The front of the Polo 2023 was very similar to the European model. The entire set of front lighting and signaling is LED. The headlights have a range of 130 meters, 80% greater than conventional lamps. Changes to the rear did not follow Europe and were limited to a new nighttime signature of the taillights and few touches.

Inside the Polo 2023, the finish has evolved with fabric upholstery on the doors and front armrests. Steering wheel and gear lever are the same as the Nivus. Top versions use synthetic material that mimics leather on the seats. The front ones have headrests integrated into the backrest.

The instrument panel is eight-inch digital and 10.25-inch in the most complete versions. VW Play multimedia screen is 10.1 inches in the top configurations of the Polo 2023. In addition to inductive cell phone charging, there are two USB-C connections in the front and two for the rear seat passengers, along with the air conditioning vents whose Front controls are electronic.

The compact hatch had its price reduced in the top versions (VW/Disclosure)

Among the compacts, the Polo 2023 stands out for its width (1,751mm) and wheelbase (2,566mm), which guarantee greater space in the back for legs and shoulders. 300 liter trunk is within the compact standard. The available engines were reduced from three to two, both 1.0-liter flex and three-cylinder engines.

An aspirate of 84cv (ethanol)/75cv (gasoline) and 10.3kgfm (e)/9.7kgfm (g); and another turbo (TSI 170) of 116cv(e)/109cv (g) and torque of 16.8kgfm (e/g). The MPI and TSI versions of the 2023 Polo come with a five-speed manual gearbox. Comfort and Highline, only with a six-speed epicyclic automatic transmission. The 128hp(e)/116hp(g) TSI 200 engine was no longer offered and so disc brakes on the rear wheels were dispensed with. Drum brakes at the rear and discs at the front do the job with ease.

This rational arrangement allowed a reduction of R$5,900 to R$7,000 in the price of the car, which had not been seen for a long time. The tables (except São Paulo) range from R$82,990 to R$109,990. All 2023 Polos continue to be manufactured in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), including the GTS with the most powerful engine in the line (250 TSI, 150hp), which will also receive updates until the end of the year.

I can say that Gol and Voyage will end their production in December this year at the Taubaté (SP) plant and the Polo 2023 in the Track version will start production in the same city in February next year, reaching the market two months later.

The interior was finished with materials of different textures, as well as fabric on the door panels (VW/Disclosure)

Mustang is Detroit Auto Show main attraction

After 113 years, the organizers of the Detroit International Auto Show decided to trade the frosty month of January for the heat of June in 2020. The relevant reason, however, was to escape competition from the CES electronics fair in Las Vegas in January. , which began to attract vehicle manufacturers.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. In 2021, the event changed its name (Motor Bella) and location (50 kilometers from the city center). In 2022, the idea of ​​becoming more dynamic was consolidated. In an effort to attract the public, there are side attractions in the open air, such as a giant inflatable duck, monster trucks crushing cars, dinosaur replicas and music festivals between September 14th and 25th.

The seventh generation of the Ford Mustang introduces a never-before-seen version called the Dark Horse (Ford/Disclosure)

The static display continued the tradition. At the inauguration, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed federal financial support for 500,000 electric charging stations and the (non-compulsory) goal of 50% of new electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Ford has anticipated the seventh generation of the iconic Mustang, which will arrive at American dealerships in July 2023 as a 2024 model, and in Brazil, six months later. The car perfected the style that has been established since 1964 and overhauled the interior, including a 13.2-inch multimedia screen. Electronic immobilization brake (auto-hold) has a small lever to facilitate drift maneuvers (skidding under controlled power).

You can even hear the engine roar remotely via a button on the key fob. Coyote V8 naturally aspirated engine, 5.0 liters, has an estimated power of 500hp: exact number only at launch. In addition to the 10-speed automatic transmission, there will be a six-speed manual transmission option. There will be increased power in the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine.

Another new Mustang is the Dark Horse version for competitions that Ford will enter next year. The term Dark Horse comes from horse races in which one of them, not a favorite, emerges and surprises as the winner. People who hide their abilities and impress everyone with their intelligence are also known by the same expression in English.

On balance, the participation of non-US brands is almost gone. Among the launches for the local market, the new Colorado pickup should inspire the future S10, but there is no scheduled date. Still without specifications, the electric Jeep Avenger drew attention within the Stellantis Group’s offensive of 70 electric models by 2030 among its 14 brands.

