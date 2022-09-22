Wagner leads and Elmano opens up advantage over Roberto Cláudio

The new round of Ipespe survey for the Government of Ceará shows that the opposition candidate Captain Wagner (União Brasil) continues to lead the dispute, with 37% of the voting intentions. He is followed by candidate Elmano Freitas (PT), who has 28%, and appears for the first time alone in second place. In third is the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio (PDT), who has 19%. The numbers refer to stimulated research, that is, when the interviewer offers options to the voter.

Compared to the previous survey, released on September 13, Wagner fluctuated one point up (from 36% to 37%), Elmano grew five points (from 23% to 28%) and RC fluctuated three points down (from 22% to 19%). This is the first of four Ipespe surveys contracted by the THE PEOPLE in which Elmano appears with a real advantage over Roberto Cláudio. Although in the last survey PT was numerically ahead of RC, they were technically tied considering the margin of error.

Among the candidates running out in the state contest, Chico Malta obtained 1% of the preference, while Zé Batista (PSTU) and Serley Leal (UP) did not reach 1% of the voting intentions. Voters who claimed to vote blank, null or none are 8%, while those who did not know or did not respond also add up to 8%. Ipespe informed that the percentages that do not total 100% are due to rounding.

stimulated research



Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 37% (+1)

Elmano Freitas (PT): 28% (+5)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 19% (-3)

Chico Malta (PCB): 1% (=)

Zé Batista (PSTU): 0% (-1)

Serley Leal (UP): 0 (-)

White / null / none: 8% (-2)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 8% (+1)

The Ipespe survey commissioned by the THE PEOPLE was held between the 18th and 20th of September. One thousand voters, aged 16 and over, from all regions of the state were heard via telephone, through the Cati Ipespe system. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.45%. The research is registered at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under protocol CE-04936/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-05066/2022.

spontaneous

In the spontaneous poll, when the interviewer does not present options for candidates to the voter, Captain Wagner leads with 27% of the voting intentions. Elmano has 21% of the electorate’s preference and Roberto Cláudio registered 11%. In this scenario, voters who intend to vote blank or null, those who said they did not vote for any of the candidates and those who did not know or did not respond add up to 40%.

Candidates Zé Batista (PSTU), Chico Malta (PCB) and Serley Leal (UP) were not mentioned in the spontaneous survey.

Research Ipespe Ceará (Spontaneous)



Captain Wagner (UB): 27% (+2 points compared to previous survey)

Elmano Freitas (PT): 21% (+8)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 11% (=)

None/White/Null: 3% (-1)

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 37% (-9)

2nd shift



Ipespe also designed three simulations of the second round for governor of Ceará involving the candidates best positioned in the survey.

Captain Wagner x Roberto Claudio



Wagner: 45% (+3)

Roberto Claudio: 39% (-2)

None / blank / null: 12% (=)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 4% (-1)

Captain Wagner vs Elmano Freitas



Wagner: 46% (=)

Elmano: 42% (+2)

None / blank / null: 7% (-2)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 5% (-1)

Roberto Claudio vs Elmano



Elmano: 37% (+1)

Roberto Claudio: 36% (-2)

None / blank / null: 21% (+1)

Does not know / did not answer: 6% (=)

Numbers that do not close 100% are due to rounding

Ipespe



The survey is carried out by the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe). With 36 years of experience, Ipespe has Antonio Lavareda as president of the Scientific Council. He holds a PhD in Political Science and was coordinator or consultant in 91 major electoral campaigns in Brazil and also worked in Portugal and Bolivia.

Ipespe has already carried out thousands of electoral, market and social public opinion surveys for the public sector, private sector, universities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society. The institute conducts qualitative, quantitative face-to-face and telephone research, tracking, ethnographic research, market geography studies, censuses, web and mobile surveys and applied neuroscience studies. He has been conducting telephone surveys since 1993 — he was the first to carry out telephone tracking during an election campaign.

O POVO Research Aggregator



O POVO+, O POVO’s Journalism and Education multistreaming platform, provides the Voting Intention Polls Aggregator. The tool provides an accurate and broad understanding of the electoral process, with its nuances and trends.

Access the survey aggregator by clicking here.

The aggregator has numbers of the race towards the Presidency of the Republic, state government and Senate, in addition to the evaluation of the federal government and state governments. The project was developed by DATADOC, the data center of O POVO.

