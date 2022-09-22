War in Ukraine: Russians Arrested in Protest Against Calling Up Reservists for Combat

Abhishek Pratap 43 seconds ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: Russians Arrested in Protest Against Calling Up Reservists for Combat 0 Views

  • By Laurence Peter and Laura Gozzi
  • BBC News

Police officers arresting woman in Moscow

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Moscow police arrest protester

Russian police arrested hundreds of protesters protesting President Vladimir Putin’s decision to call up thousands of extra troops to fight in Ukraine.

Russian human rights group OVD-Info said more than 1,000 people had been arrested – most of them in St Petersburg and Moscow.

Dozens of arrests were carried out in Irkutsk and other cities in Siberia, in addition to Yekaterinburg.

Flights out of Russia quickly filled up after Putin’s announcement.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

premium accumulates and can pay up to R$ 1.5 billion

This Friday, September 23, the United States Mega Millions draws 301 million dollars, equivalent to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved