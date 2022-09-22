War in Ukraine: Russians Arrested in Protest Against Calling Up Reservists for Combat

By Laurence Peter and Laura Gozzi

BBC News

2 hours ago

Credit, AFP photo caption, Moscow police arrest protester

Russian police arrested hundreds of protesters protesting President Vladimir Putin’s decision to call up thousands of extra troops to fight in Ukraine.

Russian human rights group OVD-Info said more than 1,000 people had been arrested – most of them in St Petersburg and Moscow.

Dozens of arrests were carried out in Irkutsk and other cities in Siberia, in addition to Yekaterinburg.

Flights out of Russia quickly filled up after Putin’s announcement.

The Russian leader has ordered a partial deployment, meaning about 300,000 military reservists – but not conscripts – will be called up to reinforce the country’s troops, which have suffered recent setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The move was announced a day after occupied areas of Ukraine said they would hold early referendums on joining Russia.

Putin stressed that he would use “all available means” to protect Russian territory – explicitly threatening to use nuclear weapons to do so. He was heavily criticized by Ukraine and allies.

Warnings to protesters

On Wednesday, Moscow’s prosecutors said that participating in an unauthorized street protest, or confirming participation in an act over the internet, could lead to a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Protesters can be prosecuted under laws such as “discrediting the armed forces”, spreading “fake news” about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine or encouraging minors to protest.

Credit, AFP photo caption, Clashes erupted in Moscow as police made arrests

Russia’s harsh punishments for spreading “disinformation” about the war in Ukraine and police harassment of anti-Putin activists have made public protests against the war rare.

But the opposition group Vesna called for widespread demonstrations and, on Telegram, reported many arrests across Russia. Video from the city of Yekaterinburg showed police violently herding protesters onto a bus.

The Vesna group called its action a “no to mogilization” – a play on words, because “mogila” in Russian means grave.

Pavel Chikov, a lawyer with Russian human rights group Agora, said the organization had received 6,000 queries on its hotline as of Tuesday morning. They were calls from young Russians wanting information about soldiers’ rights.

Credit, Vesna/Telegram photo caption, On Telegram, the opposition group Vesna called for protests against the war in Ukraine

Meanwhile, flights to destinations like Istanbul, Turkey, and Yerevan, Armenia, quickly filled up — and prices for the remaining seats skyrocketed.

According to the Associated Press news agency, a one-way ticket from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai came to cost US$9,119 (about R$47,000) after Putin’s announcement.

‘Absolutely everyone is afraid’

The Kremlin’s mobilization move comes after the army’s defeats in Ukraine, where Kiev’s forces have reconquered a huge area east of Kharkiv.

President Putin’s control over the media has ensured that many Russians support his claim that the “neo-Nazi” government of Ukraine and NATO threaten Russia, and that Russians in Ukraine need to be defended. In reality, Ukraine’s government was democratically elected and has no far-right politicians.

The scale of opposition to the Kremlin line in Ukraine is difficult to assess, as the media’s restrictions are very strict.

Pro-Putin regional governors, who now have to organize the mobilization, expressed support for the call.

“We will not be weakened, divided or exterminated,” Ulyanovsk governor Alexei Russkikh said. “Our region, like all others in the country, has a duty to mobilize citizens for military service.”

Chelyabinsk Governor Alexei Teksler said the mobilization was necessary to guarantee Russia’s “sovereignty, security and territorial integrity”.

But some young people spoke to the BBC about their fears about the draft.

“I hoped that would never happen,” said a young man named Matvey in St. Petersburg. “It is now obvious that Putin will not back down and will continue his stupid fight to the last Russian citizen,” he said.

“I am not expected to be recruited during this stage of mobilization, but there are no guarantees that things will not get worse.”

Evgeny, a 31-year-old Russian living in the UK, told the BBC: “Absolutely everyone is scared, everyone is sending different information about the mobilisation. It is very difficult to find out what is true and what is not. trust the government.”