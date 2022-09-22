Warrior Skeletons Reveal Bronze Age Europeans Couldn’t Drink Milk

Translated by Julio Batista

Original by Andrew Curry for Science

About 3,000 years ago, thousands of warriors fought on the banks of the Tollense River in northern Germany. They wielded weapons of wood, stone and bronze with deadly results: over the past decade, archaeologists have unearthed the remains of hundreds of people buried in marshy soil. It is one of the greatest prehistoric conflicts ever discovered.

Now, genetic testing of the skeletons reveals the warriors’ homeland – and reveals a shock to early European diets: these soldiers couldn’t digest fresh milk.

Looking for more information about the battle, the researchers sequenced the DNA of 14 of the skeletons. They discovered that the warriors were all from central Europe – what is now Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic. Unfortunately, their genetic similarity offers little information on why they fought.

“We were expecting to find two different groups of people with different ethnic backgrounds, but no,” said study co-author Joachim Burger, a geneticist at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz. “It was disappointingly boring.”

However, two of the 14 skeletons were of women, suggesting a more complex scenario than archaeologists had reconstructed.

The study, published in the journal Cell Biology, also brought a different surprise. None of the warriors had the genetic mutation that allows adults to digest milk, an ability known as lactase persistence that is common in many Europeans.

Other studies have shown that lactase persistence was common in parts of Germany around AD 500, and widespread throughout the region around AD 1000. So the gene must have spread before that time, but after the battle just 2,000 years earlier. This means that, in about 100 generations, the mutation penetrated populations across Europe. “This is the strongest selection found in the human genome,” Burger said.

The discovery only deepens the mystery of lactase persistence. In a 2007 study, Burger showed that Europe’s first farmers, living more than 8,000 years ago, were also not lactase persistent. At the time, he argued that the mutation gradually spread along with the development of agriculture and animal husbandry, a theory supported by signs of milking and cheese and yogurt making in Stone Age Europe. People able to digest milk, the argument went, would be able to get more calories from their herds than those without, and more of their children would survive to pass on the gene.

But the Tollense skeletons show that at least another 6,000 years passed before the lactase persistence gene took over. The DNA results also overturn the theory, first proposed in 2015, that the gene for lactase persistence was imported to Western Europe around 5000 BC by cowherd nomads from the steppes of modern Ukraine and Russia, the Yamnaya people.

The results leave scientists more intrigued than ever about exactly when and why Europeans started drinking milk. “Natural genetic drift cannot explain this, and there is also no evidence that it was population turnover,” said Christina Warinner, a geneticist at Harvard University and the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, who was not involved in the study. study. “It’s almost embarrassing that this is the strongest example of selection we have and we can’t explain it.”

Perhaps something about fresh milk helped people stave off disease in Europe’s increasingly populous and pathogen-infested cities and towns from the Iron Age and Roman period, Burger speculated. But he admits he is also perplexed. “We have to find a reason why you need this drink.”