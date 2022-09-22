Watch video of Poatan’s brutal knockout of Adesanya in kickboxing

The UFC world is counting down to the fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Poatan, in the fight for the middleweight belt (up to 83.9 kg) at UFC 281, scheduled for October 12, at Madison Square Garden, in New York . Less than a month to go until the third confrontation between these two fighters.

Adesanya, holder of the belt, has a reputation as a marketer, is a bit of a loudmouth, and, while promising to liquidate his opponent, he even distributed a promotional video, with images of the two fights he had against the Brazilian, at the time in who were kickboxing practitioners. In both he was defeated.

In the unofficial video, Adesanya recounts her first encounters with Poatan. The fighter even praises the feat of the Brazilian, who starred in a brutal knockout in the rematch that took place in 2017.

“It’s the perfect script. The denouement triggered what happens now. (…) A guy like that is a monster. If you make it look easy, you become a legend,” says Adesanya, before adding:

“I know how to win and I will. I will shut him up and shock the world.”

