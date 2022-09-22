Webb telescope reveals Neptune’s rings

plant

Only the Voyager 2 spacecraft had made such a sharp image of Neptune.

[Imagem: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI]

Neptune’s anise

The Webb space telescope captured the clearest view of Neptune’s rings since we went there, and its cameras revealed the ice giant in a whole new light.

Most striking in the new image is the clear view of the planet’s rings – some of which were only detected when the Voyager 2 spacecraft became the first spacecraft to fly over Neptune, in 1989.

In addition to several bright, narrow rings, the Webb image clearly shows Neptune’s faintest dust lanes.

Located 30 times farther from the Sun than Earth, Neptune orbits in the remote, dark region of the outer Solar System. At this distance, the Sun is so small and faint that noon on Neptune is similar to twilight on Earth.

The planet is characterized as an ice giant due to the chemical composition of its interior. Compared to the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, Neptune is much richer in heavier elements than hydrogen and helium. This is readily apparent in the blue appearance of Neptune’s signature in the visible light images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope – the bluish tinge produced by small amounts of gaseous methane.

Webb’s camera doesn’t see in visible light, but in infrared, so Neptune doesn’t look blue to Webb. In fact, the methane gas so strongly absorbs red and infrared light that the planet is quite dark in the near-infrared wavelengths, except where high-altitude clouds are present.

A thin line of glow can also be seen circling the planet’s equator, which may be the visual signature of the global atmospheric circulation that powers Neptune’s winds and storms. The atmosphere descends and warms at the equator and therefore glows at infrared wavelengths more than the surrounding, cooler gases.

The bright spot in the image is not a star, but the moon Trito.

[Imagem: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI]

No, this is not a star, a moon

Neptune’s 164-year orbit means its north pole is out of sight, but Webb’s images suggest an intriguing glow in this area. A previously known vortex at the South Pole is evident in the new image, but for the first time a continuous band of high-latitude clouds around it has been revealed.

The Webb telescope also captured seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons. But the big highlight is the very bright spot of light above Neptune. No, not a distant star, but Tritus, the large and unusual moon of Neptune. Covered in condensed nitrogen, Trite reflects an average of 70% of the sunlight that hits it.

The moon greatly outshines Neptune in this image because the planet’s atmosphere is darkened by methane absorption in the near-infrared wavelength.

Trito orbits Neptune in a retrograde orbit, leading astronomers to speculate that this moon was originally a Kuiper belt object that was gravitationally captured by Neptune.





