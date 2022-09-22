What are polycystic ovaries? Disease revealed by global actress draws attention!

Taking care of the body is something necessary for people of all ages. However, it is important to note that when understanding this we are not talking about aesthetics but health. There are some diseases that are quite silent but dangerous.

Men and women have different illnesses but both can be very complicated. For people who have a uterus, the danger is in the polycystic ovary. Even if little talked about, this problem can bring several discomforts.

understand the disease

During the school period we learn that the ovaries are organs that appear in double in the body, being responsible for the production of female sex hormones. He is also the one who receives the eggs of women.

However, a high percentage of people may end up developing cysts in this location. These “intruders” are small balls with materials that can be semi-solid or liquid.

In the case of polycystic ovaries, as the name says, the organ has several of these small balls. It is worth mentioning that around 10% of them are associated with uncomfortable symptoms. The other percentage is asymptomatic.

The difference between the two situations, that is, ovarian cyst and polycystic is in the size of these balls. In the first case, the specimen is larger and may be a case of surgery. In the second, the models are small, but several.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) usually appears in women between 30 and 40 years old, but there are cases in younger people, and the diagnosis must be made after observing ultrasound images. It is estimated that in Brazil there are about 2 million people with this problem.

The doctor Gabriela Pravatta Rezende says that PCOS is a specific case. Women who have polycystic ovary do not necessarily have the syndrome. This case is more of an endocrinological disease and its main feature is a disturbance in the ovulation process.

Thus, the irregular frequency ends up causing an ovary to enlarge and full of follicles. The male hormone present in this process can cause hair loss, hair growth and acne.

The doctor also explains that PCOS is usually diagnosed when other causes of ovulation are ruled out. Doctors analyze several criteria to be able to understand whether the disease is really responsible for the hormonal problems.

Know more: THESE pains can be symptoms of SERIOUS DISEASES; see if you ever felt it and be careful!

What are the symptoms?

The main symptoms that appear in these women are menstrual changes. In this case, women end up menstruating a few times a year or still have this period in excess.

There may also be an increase in breasts, hair on the face and abdomen, a tendency towards obesity, acne on the skin and infertility. There are cases where women also experience hair loss and depression.

Even though the fear of most women is infertility, the gynecologist Jessica Crema Tobara comments that these people can indeed get pregnant. Patients who have PCOS under control can go through pregnancy normally.

However, in case the disease is out of control, it is necessary to carry out life in specialized doctors so that a treatment is carried out that can familiarize the spontaneous pregnancy.

Thus, it is possible to carry out this process according to the symptoms. It will be necessary to be careful with insulin resistance, metabolism dysfunction, cholesterol and other points that a medical follow-up and a change in lifestyle return.

famous cases

Recently, more specifically on the 20th, actress Larissa Manoela used social media to comment with her followers about the disease. She explained that she had visited a doctor and ended up locating the problem.

In her Twitter post, she explains that she already knew about the diagnosis of endometriosis, a disease also linked to the female reproductive organs. The news scared the actress, but she seemed confident when she commented that she will find the best treatment for the disease.

See too: Disorders and diseases that GUARANTEE assistance or benefit from the INSS; check full list