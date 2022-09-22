What are the chances of a late pregnancy? Specialist clarifies doubts – Anna Marina

Cludia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello decided to embrace late management. She is already the mother of Enzo and Sophia, from her marriage to Edson Celulari

(photo: Instagram/play) The topic came to light after Cludia Raia announced the pregnancy, at age 55, of her third child with her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello. And people began to question the chances of a late pregnancy.

Like spontaneous pregnancy, in vitro fertilization with own eggs is also affected by age, with chances of pregnancy less than 5% after age 44. But freezing before the age of 35 or opting for egg reception can be alternatives to ensure the success of the procedure.

It is well known that one of the factors with the greatest impact on the chances of spontaneous pregnancy is the age of the woman; after all, we are already born with a predetermined amount of eggs, which also age over the years, with a decrease in their quality, starting to present more chromosomal alterations and less energy to generate a healthy embryo.

Exactly for this reason, the announcement of the pregnancy of the actress and dancer, at 55 years old, caused so much surprise. However, assisted reproduction and fertility preservation techniques can increase the chances of success of the procedure. “In vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of the most popular treatments for human reproduction. However, their success rates are also affected by the aging process, as the age of the egg used determines the chance of pregnancy. To give you an idea, the chance of pregnancy in IVF with an ovule at age 44 is 5% and, at age 45, it is less than 1%”, explains specialist Rodrigo Rosa, director of the Mater Prime clinic in So Paulo.

In the case of the actress, she froze her eggs at age 50, signaling that she was open to going through another pregnancy. Cludia was already in menopause and was suffering from sudden hot flashes. Therefore, she underwent hormone replacement treatment. She has always talked about it openly to help clarify the issue. One of those times was during a live, last year, with gynecologist Jorge Haddad.

“I take hormone treatment, because I was really on fire. He couldn’t take it anymore. When the heat came, it was the duvet and Jarbas out of bed, and I couldn’t sleep anymore. life is hell. I still tried to hold on a little bit,” he declared.

According to doctors, hormone replacement is the best way to deal with hot flashes, but there is controversy in the case of women who have cancer in the family; therefore, everything must be done under the guidance of the specialist.

Returning pregnancy. Ovoreception consists of the use of donated eggs for in vitro fertilization, which will be fertilized in the laboratory with the semen of the partner or a donor to then be inserted into the uterus that will generate the baby. “Using this method, the chances of pregnancy increase to about 60% per attempt, even in women over 40 years of age”, explains specialist Rodrigo Rosa. It is essential that topics like this are increasingly discussed to make the population aware of the importance of gamete donation and to naturalize the reception of eggs and sperm in fertility treatments.