What are the rules for sharing assets in the inheritance?

Legitimate heirs, as well as the spouse, are first on the list of who will gain a person's assets.

It is very common for the inheritance that a person leaves to be the reason for rupture, as well as disagreement between their family. A good way to protect yourself and avoid further problems is to know what is written in the Civil Code of Brazil.

According to the Succession Law, known for being a complex text that generates many doubts, the right to inheritance will depend on the degree of kinship and what the deceased’s will says. With that in mind, we’ll explain a little more about it below.

Who is entitled to a person’s inheritance?

In short, legitimate heirs, as well as the spouse, are first on the list of who will gain a person’s assets. This first group can be subdivided into two: the legitimate necessary and the optional.

The necessary legitimate heirs are the descendants (children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren), who are at the front in the line of succession. Soon after, comes the ascendants (parents and grandparents). Therefore, the inheritance only goes to the ancestors, when there are no descendants.

In addition, the spouse is also equal to a necessary heir, and is entitled to 50% of the inheritance, regardless of the number of heirs who will share the other party. Added to this, it is important to say that according to the law, none of the children has a special right in the transmission of goods. However, the deceased can leave a larger part of the inheritance to one of them. And this additional will not enter the amount to be shared with the other heirs.

What are optional heirs?

Nephews, grand-nephews and great-uncle are considered as optional heirs. In short, they receive the inheritance when there are no legitimate heirs needed.

In addition, the right starts at the first degree of kinship, and can go up to the fourth. Parallel to this, another way for an optional heir to gain the assets left by someone is when the deceased expresses this will in a will.

