What has changed? iPhone 14 disassembled revealing differences from iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 has already passed the durability test by youtuber JerryRigEverything and now it’s time for this cell phone to be dismantled to check the differences between it and its predecessor: the iPhone 13. Starting with the screen, after removing the screws on the lower area of ​​the device, the youtuber has a little difficulty removing the screen, as it is level with the metal edge of the cell phone, which prevents the use of some tools, but luckily it is possible to heat the glass and pull it with a suction cup to insert a stylus and remove the display.

When opening the device, we found the first difference: a metal plate between the screen and the other components of the iPhone 14, a strategy similar to Google’s this year in the Pixel line devices, which earned it praise in resistance tests. Although it sounds simple, it makes it easier to disassemble the device without risking damage to other components such as the battery. To remove the screen, simply take off two protectors and disconnect the flex cables. Now it’s time to check what has changed in the rear design, as on the iPhone 13 this was a complex operation that could cause more damage to the smartphone by changing only its rear, for example. Another interesting detail includes the camera for the rear flash, which has a protection mechanism and several solder points on the internal component, which should contribute to the lighting when using this component in photographs in night environments. Speaking of cameras, Jerry shows us more about the sensors, as only the main one has sensor-shift stabilization, as optical stabilization is only present on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Already the front camera and Face ID sensors are now easily removed after the screws that secure them, items that Apple didn’t save to keep the Lightning port and other nearby components in place: it is necessary to remove 15 screws to gain access to it, while other companies use an average of 4. Finally, Jerry praises the construction of the iPhone 14, although it may seem a bit chaotic at first with so many screws and components in such a small space. In addition, it is worth remembering that Xcode codes have already indicated other improvements in this model compared to the iPhone 13, such as the presence of 6 GB of RAM instead of 4 GB.