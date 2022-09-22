what is it, what is it for, when to do it and more

Among pregnant women, pelvic physical therapy is not an entirely unknown subject. After all, the series of exercises that prepare the pregnant woman for the typical body changes of the period, as well as childbirth, is increasingly indicated.

The recommendation, however, is not exclusive to expectant mothers: any woman can – and even should – do it. There are medical indications behind pelvic physiotherapy, common in cases of muscle dysfunction, such as: urinary and fecal incontinence, pain during sex or from the narrowing of the vaginal canal in menopause and even cramps, including those caused by endometriosis.

The pelvic floor – or pelvic floor – is formed by a group of muscles that “closes” the trunk in the lower region, starting from the coccyx bone (at the back of the skeleton) to the pubic (located in front of the pelvis). According to Bruna Chamma, specialist at the Alira clinic, this type of physiotherapy prevents and treats dysfunctions in the pelvic region, “both structures that are in the abdominal region, as well as the lumbar region, gluteal, thigh and floor muscles”.

“The pelvic floor is one of the ways of delivery, but it also has sexual functions. We still need it to urinate and evacuate”, explains physical therapist Malu Freitas, a specialist in Women’s Health, from the Soie Pilates and Physiotherapy clinic.

In the sessions, in addition to promoting self-knowledge, physical therapists usually work on three main fronts, according to the needs of each patient: relaxation, strengthening and the perception of this musculature.

According to Malu, doing pelvic physiotherapy without a previous problem can also be seen as a preventive treatment and a source of self-knowledge, especially to know if the pelvic floor is used correctly.

Involving the whole body

As with any physical therapy, the specialty focused on the pelvic floor involves a series of exercises focused on the region, but that extend to the entire body – including posture, breathing and even the sole of the foot, for example.

However, the definition of which ones will be part of the routine of a given patient depends exclusively on their complaints. “There are women who have an overloaded pelvic floor and need to relax, so they will have exercises related to relaxation. Others have sagging and need strengthening”, explains Malu.

Regarding the time required for physiotherapy, there is no ready-made cake recipe. The indications are professional and can vary from months to years, depending entirely on the condition of each woman.

“We understand physiotherapy as rehabilitation. So, those who do not have an enabled pelvic floor should do so until they have it, and then these exercises should be continued at home”, says urogynecologist Lilian Fiorelli, a specialist at the University of São Paulo (USP) .

Physiotherapy in pregnancy

Being one of the most recurrent indications, pregnancy is usually the moment of contact for most women with the technique. According to gynecologist Lilian, the indication is absolute for all pregnant women, regardless of the type of delivery to be performed.

“During pregnancy, we have an increase in weight in the belly. So, all our pelvic organs are forced down. We need a counterposition, a support – that’s what we have the pelvic floor muscles for and that’s where physical therapy comes in. , mainly to strengthen and sustain these organs”, explains Lilian.

Even so, the gynecologist exposes important points: even doing physiotherapy, there is no guarantee that any dysfunction will occur during or after pregnancy – in the same way that not doing the exercises does not mean that everything will go wrong.

“If there are no other trends, there may not be any consequences. But it may be that, by not doing pelvic physiotherapy during pregnancy, associated with risk factors – such as weight gain and genetics – urinary incontinence and even organ prolapses may occur. genital”, considers the urogynecologist.

when to start

For the three specialists, it is not necessary to wait for a problem to be diagnosed to start preventive treatment. Detail: it is expected that all women have some type of pelvic dysfunction during their lives, resulting from wrong daily habits, such as holding the pee, spending a lot of time sitting and even evacuating with the wrong posture, situations that can harm the region and, thus, , wear it out in the aging process

Therefore, Lilian recalls the importance of not limiting the practice to pregnancy or urinary incontinence, for example. “Pelvic physiotherapy is also preventive, improves performance, protects. It’s health! So, it can start from the first menstruation and keep it until the end of life”, she says.

Although rarely, the practice may be contraindicated for some patients, but it all depends on an individual assessment. Among the situations capable of prohibiting or delaying the beginning of exercises is the postoperative period.

As it is a time of recovery, such a condition calls for more caution. Even so, it is not an absolute sentence, and it is up to the responsible physician to make this assessment.