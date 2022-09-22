What is the job of a doctor who diagnoses HIV positive? – 09/21/2022

Telling the patient that he has an infection that has no cure and that is still fraught with stigma and prejudice in society. This is one of the functions of the infectious disease specialist, the doctor responsible for the treatment and monitoring of people living with HIV.

For Rico Vasconcelos, the professional who works in this area has to act in a multiprofessional way, being one person. “I say this because, in addition to the technical part involving the virus, organic health, tests and the prescription of antiretroviral drugs, there is also a psychological part, welcoming the patient’s anguish, and communicator, since we need to transmit a lot of information about HIV/AIDS in an understandable way”, says the infectologist from FMUSP (School of Medicine at the University of São Paulo), from the Nucleus of Affective Medicine (NuMA), and columnist for VivaBem.

Bruno Ishigami, who works in prison health in Pernambuco and at Clínica do Homem, in Recife, for AHF Brasil (Aids Healthcare Foundation), a global organization dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS, says that both services are responsible for talking to patients diagnosed with HIV.

Most of the time, I get people who have already been tested positively. My work consists of welcoming their pain, trying to understand what they see from the diagnosis and showing that being positive for HIV will not change who they are in their essence. Bruno Ishigami, infectious disease specialist

With 30 years of experience as an infectious disease specialist, the president of Sobai (Sociedade Baiana de Infectologia), Miralba Freire, says that the initial reception, without judgment, is essential to establish a good doctor-patient relationship.

“It is important to be clear about the diagnosis, listen to the patient’s questions, clarify their doubts, encourage their self-esteem, fight prejudice, have an optimistic and reassuring posture for better adherence and continuity of treatment”, comments the former director of the Cedap (State Center Specialized in Diagnosis, Assistance and Research) – Reference Center for the Treatment of STI/HIV/Aids within the scope of the Bahia Department of Health.

Vasconcelos says that common sense places HIV/AIDS in a place of catastrophe, suffering and death. According to him, this perception comes from the imagination created by severe cases of the disease in the pre-antiretroviral treatment period, in the 1980s and 1990s.

In this sense, he considers that it is necessary to bring the patient to 2022 and show that today there are treatments capable of keeping them healthy and away from illness.

“It is important to pass on the concept that, following the recommended follow-up, the virus will not harm the health of the individual or the people with whom he relates. sexually, even if you have sex without a condom. This information is liberating and always needs to be reinforced”, warns the USP infectologist, who has 18 years of experience in the area.

Ishigami says that the greatest care he takes when giving a diagnosis is to be present during the conversation. “I consciously make an effort to connect with the patient. As much as I give several diagnoses over the course of a week, I have to remember that the diagnosis belongs to the person in front of me, it’s a day of extreme importance to them.”

He says he starts consultations by asking if the patient knows someone living with HIV to remind him that it is possible to live a normal life, and if he has any specific fears about the infection — often the biggest fear is that someone will find out. his serology and that he suffers prejudice.

“I approach it point by point so that the person understands that many of the fears and anxieties are the result of stigma and lack of information. I ask if the patient is interested in knowing any details about the infection or if they prefer time to think and be alone. If he feels comfortable, I’ll explain how the HIV infection mechanism works, the repercussions on the body and what we can do for better control and better coexistence with the virus. person that she is not alone and that there is a network within the health system that is able to take care of her taking into account her individuality and autonomy”, reinforces the doctor from Recife.

Notable cases

the columnist of Live well says that the most striking cases for him are those of pregnant women who discover they have HIV during prenatal care: “A process that is normally one of joy, is crossed by an issue that is treated by society with a very high burden of discrimination” .

Vasconcelos recalls the story of a pregnant woman who lived through months of anguish and cried in all consultations until after delivery when the test results came out that confirmed that her child had not been infected.

“In these cases, in addition to taking care of the health of the pregnant woman, it is necessary to make it clear that the baby will have its health assured and that it is possible to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV with appropriate treatment”, explains the FMUSP doctor.

Miralba says that a recent case that caught her attention was a young adult who sadly reported not knowing about PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis).

“He said that if he had known, he would not have acquired the HIV infection. Unfortunately, this situation is repeated, because prevention alternatives are still not known and are not available to everyone. Both disclosure and access are below what is desired” , regrets the also professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Bahia at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia).

Working in the field for five years, Ishigami says that he has heard reports from patients who suffered prejudice at the time of diagnosis. “This is bad in many ways. It is essential that professionals who occupy this position work on their own prejudices so that they can conduct a light conversation and without generating any feeling of guilt in the patient.”

