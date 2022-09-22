What time does the first reality show start?

The first roça of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) is formed! After winning the farmer’s race, Shayan Haghbin escaped the hot seat — leaving Bruno Tálamo, Deborah Albuquerque and Tiago Ramos in the hands of the public. Through the popular vote, one of them will say goodbye to rural reality today.
According to the broadcaster’s programming schedule, the program that will show the elimination live will start at 23:00, Brasília time. The exhibition starts right after the soap opera “Amor Sem Igual” (RecordTV).
Last night, the roceiros gained space during the attraction so that they could defend their stays in the house.
How the first swidden of “A Fazenda 14” was formed
Lucas Santos, the farmer, indicated Deborah to sit directly on the bench in the countryside.
Iran Malfitano won the first ordeal of fire and gained two powers, red and yellow. The actor took the yellow one and handed the red one to André.
In the individual vote, Tiago was the most voted by pedestrians — with 10 nominations.
Then André opened the power of the red flame and chose three pawns to void their votes and vote again. He overruled Bruno, Deborah and Kerline’s vote. Respectively, they voted for: Alex, Thomaz and Deolane.
With 9 votes after the changes, Tiago went to the second stool. There, he pulled Bruno Tálamo out of the bay: “A question of strategy”.
With the yellow power, Iran had the opportunity to start the remaining one. Shay was not saved by any participant and occupied the fourth bank of the farm. The former “Marriage to the Blind” (Netflix) vetoed Tiago from taking the farmer’s test.
In the end, Shayan was the big winner of the farmer’s hat of the week — causing Bruno, Deborah and Tiago to face each other in the fields.
The Farm 2022: Who do you want to be on reality?
Total of 6874 wishes
A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show
1 / 21
Small strawberry
Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
two / 21
martian redhead
Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 21
Shayan Haghbin
Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 21
Deborah Albuquerque
Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
5 / 21
Thomas Costa
Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.
Reproduction / Instagram
6 / 21
Iran Malfitano
Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
7 / 21
Deolane Bezerra
Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
8 / 21
Kerline Cardoso
Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.
Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews
9 / 21
Tiago Ramos
Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.
Reproduction / Instagram
10 / 21
Ingrid Ohara
Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
11 / 21
Rosiane Pinheiro
Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.
Reproduction – Facebook
12 / 21
Vini Buttel
Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
13 / 21
André Marinho
André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.
Reproduction / Instagram
14 / 21
Alex Gallete
Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 21
Tati Zaqui
Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.
Reproduction / Instagram
16 / 21
Bruno Thalamo
Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.
Reproduction / Instagram
17 / 21
Barreiros petal
Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.
Reproduction / Instagram
18 / 21
Bárbara Borges
Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.
Reproduction / Instagram
19 / 21
Bia Miranda won the magazine vote and was the last confirmed pawn.
Playback/PlayPlus
20 / 21
Lucas Santos
Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).
Reproduction / Instagram
21 / 21
Pele Milflows
At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.