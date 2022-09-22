What time does the first reality show start?

The first roça of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) is formed! After winning the farmer’s race, Shayan Haghbin escaped the hot seat — leaving Bruno Tálamo, Deborah Albuquerque and Tiago Ramos in the hands of the public. Through the popular vote, one of them will say goodbye to rural reality today.

According to the broadcaster’s programming schedule, the program that will show the elimination live will start at 23:00, Brasília time. The exhibition starts right after the soap opera “Amor Sem Igual” (RecordTV).

Last night, the roceiros gained space during the attraction so that they could defend their stays in the house.

How the first swidden of “A Fazenda 14” was formed

Lucas Santos, the farmer, indicated Deborah to sit directly on the bench in the countryside.

Iran Malfitano won the first ordeal of fire and gained two powers, red and yellow. The actor took the yellow one and handed the red one to André.

In the individual vote, Tiago was the most voted by pedestrians — with 10 nominations.

Then André opened the power of the red flame and chose three pawns to void their votes and vote again. He overruled Bruno, Deborah and Kerline’s vote. Respectively, they voted for: Alex, Thomaz and Deolane.

Fazenda 2022: Deborah, Tiago, Bruno and Shay are in the countryside

With 9 votes after the changes, Tiago went to the second stool. There, he pulled Bruno Tálamo out of the bay: “A question of strategy”.

With the yellow power, Iran had the opportunity to start the remaining one. Shay was not saved by any participant and occupied the fourth bank of the farm. The former “Marriage to the Blind” (Netflix) vetoed Tiago from taking the farmer’s test.

In the end, Shayan was the big winner of the farmer’s hat of the week — causing Bruno, Deborah and Tiago to face each other in the fields.

