What time does the first reality show start?

The first roça of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) is formed! After winning the farmer’s race, Shayan Haghbin escaped the hot seat — leaving Bruno Tálamo, Deborah Albuquerque and Tiago Ramos in the hands of the public. Through the popular vote, one of them will say goodbye to rural reality today.

According to the broadcaster’s programming schedule, the program that will show the elimination live will start at 23:00, Brasília time. The exhibition starts right after the soap opera “Amor Sem Igual” (RecordTV).

Last night, the roceiros gained space during the attraction so that they could defend their stays in the house.

How the first swidden of “A Fazenda 14” was formed

Lucas Santos, the farmer, indicated Deborah to sit directly on the bench in the countryside.

Iran Malfitano won the first ordeal of fire and gained two powers, red and yellow. The actor took the yellow one and handed the red one to André.

In the individual vote, Tiago was the most voted by pedestrians — with 10 nominations.

Then André opened the power of the red flame and chose three pawns to void their votes and vote again. He overruled Bruno, Deborah and Kerline’s vote. Respectively, they voted for: Alex, Thomaz and Deolane.

The Farm 2022: Deborah, Tiago, Bruno and Shay are in the countryside - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

Fazenda 2022: Deborah, Tiago, Bruno and Shay are in the countryside

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

With 9 votes after the changes, Tiago went to the second stool. There, he pulled Bruno Tálamo out of the bay: “A question of strategy”.

With the yellow power, Iran had the opportunity to start the remaining one. Shay was not saved by any participant and occupied the fourth bank of the farm. The former “Marriage to the Blind” (Netflix) vetoed Tiago from taking the farmer’s test.

In the end, Shayan was the big winner of the farmer’s hat of the week — causing Bruno, Deborah and Tiago to face each other in the fields.

The Farm 2022: Who do you want to be on reality?

Total of 6874 wishes

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

Fazenda 14: Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake, is the first confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 21

Small strawberry

Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Ruivinha de Marte is from Manaus and an influencer - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 21

martian redhead

Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Shayan Haghbinghomi - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 21

Shayan Haghbin

Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deborah Albuquerque is in the new edition - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 21

Deborah Albuquerque

Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

A Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa is an influencer and ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 21

Thomas Costa

Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Iran Malfitano is confirmed as a pawn of the edition - Reproduction / Instagram

6 / 21

Iran Malfitano

Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deolane Bezerra is confirmed in the program - Reproduction / Instagram

7 / 21

Deolane Bezerra

Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Kerline at Virgínia Fonseca's party - Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

8 / 21

Kerline Cardoso

Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.

Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

Tiago Ramos at Neymar's party in Paris - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 21

Tiago Ramos

Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.

Reproduction / Instagram

The influencer Ingrid Ohara - Playback/Instagram

10 / 21

Ingrid Ohara

Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Rosiane Pinheiro, former dancer - Reproduction - Facebook

11 / 21

Rosiane Pinheiro

Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.

Reproduction – Facebook

Vini Buttel is one of the most popular contestants in season 3 of "On vacation with Ex Brasil" - Playback/Instagram

12 / 21

Vini Buttel

Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

André Marinho is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 21

André Marinho

André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.

Reproduction / Instagram

Alex Gallete is in The Farm 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 21

Alex Gallete

Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

Tati Zaqui: 'Bad day for anyone who talks about my stretch marks' - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 21

Tati Zaqui

Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bruno Tálamo - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 21

Bruno Thalamo

Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.

Reproduction / Instagram

Pétala Barreiros is 23 years old and is the mother of 2 boys - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 21

Barreiros petal

Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bárbara Borges - Reproduction/Instagram

18 / 21

Bárbara Borges

Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bia Miranda wins the vote and is the new pawn of "The Farm 2022" - Playback/PlayPlus

19 / 21

Bia Miranda won the magazine vote and was the last confirmed pawn.

Playback/PlayPlus

Lucas Santos is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 21

Lucas Santos

Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).

Reproduction / Instagram

Pele Milflows is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

21 / 21

Pele Milflows

At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.

Reproduction / Instagram

