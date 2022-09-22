What to expect from interest rates and inflation after the Super Wednesday?

Long awaited in recent weeks, the Super Wednesday, the date on which monetary policy decisions in both Brazil and the United States coincide, has finally arrived.

Earlier, the Federal Reserve (US central bank) raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, while the market is waiting for the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank of Brazil to end the bullish cycle. of interest.

To make a reading of the developments in the midst of the current scenario, the stock pickers received Beny Parnes, economist from SPX Capital, and Pedro Jobim, from Legacy Capital, in the pre-copom episode.

The expectation is that after the meeting, here, the rate will remain in the same place, which may imply an increase in real interest rates, since, if the projections for inflation are correct – and it falls -, the deviation between the two indicators increases and, therefore, the real interest intensifies.

Read also: Central Bank interrupts Selic high cycle and maintains rate at 13.75%



But even so, for Beny Parnes, economist at SPX Capital, with a view to the next events on the political and fiscal agenda in Brazil and in the world, the ideal is for the Central Bank to signal the maintenance of the rate, in no hurry to reduce it. .

“We need to consolidate frontmaintain tight monetary conditions to face the elections in Brazil and the US economic course, and then act”, he said.

On a possible 0.25 point increase, Parners said it’s the same as “shooting into the air, when you’ve already conquered the territory you wanted”.

Pedro Jobim, from Legacy Capital, added that most of the interest rate hikes were raised in the final part, whose effects are now materializing and tending to intensify throughout the fourth quarter.

“This intensifies the need for the Central Bank to signal that the strategy is to keep interest rates at the current level, until there is success in the convergence of inflation and expectations in 2023 and 2024.”

Mediocrity of Central Banks

Both the 2008 crisis and the coronavirus in 2020 shocked the world and forced adaptations of monetary and fiscal policies in an attempt to combat the damage.

In Beny Parnes’ view, the scenario gets complicated from the moment the idea is created that Central Banks have the domain to solve everything.

“The problem of economic policy for me is not what has to be done now, but what is left undone later,” he said.

The economist said he believed that Central Banks had become mediocrity when they became lenient in relation to the adopted strategy.

“The Central Banks were brought to the fire, used their instrument too much and ended up sleeping on the spot, not knowing when to change”, he added.

Central Banks and the inflation scenario in the world

For a complete analysis of the decisions of this Super Wednesday and their implications in Brazil and in the world, watch the special pre-copom episode of stock pickers in the video above.

Related