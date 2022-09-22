WhatsApp allows users to be invisible in the app

Privacy and social media are often antagonists these days. This is because, the more information is exposed through the media, such as Instagram, Facebook and even the Whatsappthe more visible users are.

Therefore, in order to have a more pleasant experience in the applications, it is important to enjoy tools and resources that make it possible to hide some personal information, in addition to “online”, in the case of Meta messenger.

WhatsApp update

O Whatsapp released a feature that allows you to disable the ”online” status in the app. The information was visible below the name, in the chat, indicating that the user was active on the messaging platform.

Here’s how to become “invisible” in the messenger below:

Open WhatsApp; Access the settings by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen; Select the ”Account” tab and then ”Privacy”. Choose the option ”Privacy” and ”Last seen and online”. Under ”Last seen”, choose ”Nobody”. To finish the operation, tap on ”Who can see your online status” and then on ”Even if last seen”.

WhatsApp Temporary Message: How does this new feature work?

Temporary messages from Whatsapp it’s not an entirely new feature. Those who use the app frequently must have already noticed the functionality, which can also be found in other apps, such as Snapchat and Instagram.

In messenger, temporary messages are intended to bring more security and privacy to users of the platform. However, to use the feature it is necessary to enable it in the application settings.

How to use temporary messages?

See how to activate the option in the following step-by-step:

In WhatsApp, go to “Settings”; Select the “Account” option; Then click on “Privacy”; Now tap on “Default Duration”; Now, just activate and choose the time to delete messages between: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.