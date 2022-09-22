WhatsApp CLONED: See how to recover your account

When having the account of Whatsapp cloned, all your information can be accessed. However, this and other criminal actions can be practically avoided by activating two-step confirmation.

So, if a criminal tries to clone your account in the app, they won’t have access to your data, such as messages. This is because, in this situation, the Whatsapp is blocked instantly.

Once the extra security code is incorrectly informed in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours, in addition to notifying the account owner via SMS about what happened.

Therefore, to regain access, just wait for the mentioned hours. Check below situations that can make your account vulnerable.

Windows 10 update

When upgrading Windows 10, it is possible for the user to lose some personal customizations and files on the desktop. In this sense, it is recommended to postpone the installation of updates and wait until the fault has been corrected.

Email connected to public computer

When accessing your e-mail in a lan house, for example, it is possible that you leave your account open on your computer. In view of this, there is a risk that third parties may access your data via the electronic address. In this case, it is recommended to perform one of the options listed below:

Immediately change the account password;

Disconnect all active sessions;

Enable two-step authentication;

Enable login notification.

WhatsApp will be blocked on 38 phones

O Whatsapp frequently releases updates to its app to provide the best user experiences. However, those who have older devices may have access to the messenger blocked.

With constant updates, the application ends up being incompatible with some cell phones, which automatically stop operating the messenger. According to information, as of the 30th of this month, a total of 38 devices will stop operating the Whatsapp.

Therefore, if you want to continue using the messenger, the user must change their device. Check out the list of cell phones that will be blocked this month below:

LG cell phones

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Promulga;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus F3Q.

Samsung cell phones

Samsung

Archos 53 Platinum;

HTC Desire 500;

Caterpillar B15;

Sony Xperia M;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

Lenovo A820;

Faea F1;

THL W8;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE Grand Memo.