WhatsApp will stop working on cell phones from the 24th; check the list

As of October 24th, WhatsApp will no longer support some Android and iOS phones. Outdated models will no longer be supported and users who have older cell phones may end up losing access to the app as a result.

As previously reported by Folha Digitalall iPhones with iOS 10 and 11 systems will no longer be compatible with the application, that’s because Whatsapp will receive new features soon and that may not work properly on devices considered obsolete.

Which phones will no longer support WhatsApp?

You must have at least iOS 12 to continue supporting WhatsApp updates. Check out the models that will no longer be supported below:

Apple – iOS

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

Any iPhone running iOS 10 or iOS 11 will not support the WhatsApp app.

These handsets were launched in 2012 and 2013, approximately 10 years ago. In addition to them, models such as the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S will continue to receive WhatsApp support, but will need to update to iOS 12.

WhatsApp will send you a notification to remind you of the update as soon as possible. And for those who haven’t updated yet, but if you don’t receive it, just access it on your device Settings > General > Software Update.

android

With the end of support for Android 4.0.4 and its predecessors, many phones will no longer run the application. See which phones will lose WhatsApp support: