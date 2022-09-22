WhatsApp will stop working on some phones from the 24th

App updates will be incompatible with some Android and iOS models



| Photo: Canva



About 38 models of Android phones will be without updates and will be unable to run the WhatsApp messaging app as of October 24, according to information from the WeBetaInfo website. Some iOS devices will also be affected by the incompatibility.

The fact occurs with some iPhones where the application will stop working from the 24th of October. According to the website, responsible for anticipating WhatsApp news, devices with an operating system below iOS 12 should not receive new features, such as the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C.

The change is a reflection of a series of updates promoted by the app. One of them is the possibility to hide when the user is online. Because of this, some devices will no longer be able to update or use the messaging application.

The news had repercussions on several national portals and the Online Tribune made a list of smartphones on which WhatsApp will no longer work.

Apple – iOS

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

Any iPhone running iOS 10 or iOS 11 will not support the WhatsApp app.

These handsets were launched in 2012 and 2013, approximately 10 years ago. In addition to them, models such as the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S will continue to receive WhatsApp support, but will need to update to iOS 12.

WhatsApp will send you a notification to remind you of the update as soon as possible. And for those who haven’t updated yet, but if you don’t receive it, just go to Settings > General > Software Update on your device.

android

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Promulga;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus F3Q.

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Huawei Ascend D2.

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE Grand Memo.

Archos 53 Platinum;

HTC Desire 500;

Caterpillar B15;

Sony Xperia M;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

Lenovo A820;

Faea F1;

THL W8.