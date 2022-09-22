Which club produced more players for Tite’s Brazilian team?

What is going on in the head of the Brazilian national team coach less than two months before the World Cup? This Wednesday, during training at the Stade Océane, in Le Havre (France), two days away from the friendly against Ghana, Tite observed the movement of the athletes and, for a moment, stopped thinking about the future. The coach no longer imagined what will happen in the last friendlies, at the World Cup, or projected the tests that lie ahead. He thought about the origin of his players.

“I started to observe the movement, and I asked myself ‘where did they form?’ I confess that it is a curiosity of mine, I was wondering where they formed”, he revealed.

O UOL Esporte did a survey to answer Tite’s question. The coach says that, on average, he tracks three to four names per position. Considering a cut of 40 players recently called up, the answer to Tite’s question is neither easy nor quick: in all there are 23 training clubs.

Santos and São Paulo lead the relationship with four players each. From the Santos base came Neymar, Rodrygo, Gabigol and Lucas Veríssimo. From the famous CT of Cotia, came Casemiro, Éder Militão, Antony and goalkeeper Éverson, currently at Atlético-MG, considered the fourth option for the position.

Corinthians and Fluminense, two also traditional schools from the base, come soon after, with three players each. There are cases of athletes who have gone through more than one team, and others who have had unusual paths. Goalkeeper Éderson, for example, was released by São Paulo at age 15 and completed the base at Benfica. Already the defender Roger Ibanezwho gained prominence by Fluminense, passed before by Grêmio Osoriense-RS and by RS Football.

The cases of Fabinho and Bruno Guimarães also show how the trajectory at the base is not always linear. The Liverpool midfielder started at Paulínia, passed through Fluminense and went to Europe without ever having played an official match in Brazil. The Newcastle midfielder left Flamengo’s futsal for CFZ and defended Audax-RJ and Audax-SP, where he turned professional.

With a selection renewed throughout the cycle, Tite took advantage of a question about the speed of young attackers to give a long praise to the youth ranks in Brazil. “It has to be praised. We criticize so much the base, the formation, so let’s be true, when we have to praise we will praise. And here is the public recognition of the base categories of the big clubs, which provide these athletes of this level”.

On the basis of selection, observation and cutting

Tite also insisted on sharing the merits of the quality of the youth of the selection with coaches who passed through the basic categories of the CBF, in the under-17, under-21 and Olympic teams. The coach named professionals such as Rogério Micale, Carlos Amadeu, Guilherme Dalla Déa, Paulo Victor Gomes and André Jardine, who since 2016 have passed through the youth teams.

The period saw the conquest of two Olympic gold medals and a U-17 World Cup. Some coaches have worked with players who are about to go to the Cup both at clubs and in the youth team itself. This is the case of Jardine’s relationship with Antony. But even when the best result on the field did not come, there were future fruits. See the generation of Paquetá that didn’t even qualify for the U-20 World Cup in 2017 with Micale.

“It’s not my bet. It’s from the coaches of the basic categories, who made these boys wear the shirt of the Brazilian team with so much expectation, with so much responsibility and joy”, said the coach.

In the offensive part, the work in this period results in the prospection of players with characteristics of dribbling and speed. This goes through two fronts, basically, attracting talent across Brazil and adopting a compatible game philosophy to take advantage of these players’ strengths.

When the CBF base began to be better structured – even before Tite arrived, in 2016 -, hiring professionals for analysis and observation and feeding a database of players, some items were required for each position. Whoever acted as a winger needed, among other things, to have good capacity for 1-1 duels.

Clubs that revealed the midfielders in Tite’s sights Image: Art Editor

“A conversation I had with Gilmar Rinaldi (former coordinator of the national team) was that it was necessary to recover Brazilian football. This issue of playing with the ball. The organized chaos that Micale mentioned. We held a meeting with the observers. We wanted. Striker on the edge? One against a strong, good game dynamics, recomposition with the side. They already had it in mind”, explains Erasmo Damiani, coordinator of the national team’s base between 2015 and 2017.

With the players called up, the part of the technical team of the selections was to work within the defined game philosophy, using the values ​​that had already shown service in the clubs. This is where the space for taking advantage of talents like Vini Jr.

Clubs that revealed the attackers in Tite’s crosshairs Image: Art Editor

“Vini Jr’s process starts with Guilherme Dalla Déa in the sub-15. There is follow-up, exchanges of ideas. One coach fed the other. When Amadeu took Vini in the sub-17, his role was also to show what did wrong. The database enabled them to analyze the athlete and make a comparison between the club and the selection. And we gave feedback to the clubs, with reports from the players called up”, adds Damiani, who currently works at the base of the Atlético-MG and “take a wave” for having signed the first professional contracts of Roberto Firmino, at Figueirense, and Gabriel Jesus, at Palmeiras.

Tomorrow’s friendly against Ghana is one of the next crucial moments to define which of these all-watched names will, in fact, be at the World Cup in Qatar. The ball rolls in Le Havre at 15:30 (Brasília time). On Tuesday (27), the selection still faces Tunisia. The final list for the Worlds will be released on November 7th.