Who is Antônio Mandarrari, Deolane’s ex-boyfriend who offered R$ 3 million to give up the Farm – Zoeira

In the program “A Fazenda 14”, the lawyer and digital influencer Deolane Bezerra talked about the last relationship he had with Antonio Mandarrari. The blonde and the businessman never officially came out as a couple.

This week, the peoa revealed that the beloved offered her a millionaire amount for her not to participate in the reality.

According to the portal metropolises, the information on the value offered was related to investments. “The proposal I made to her was the following: I offered the possibility of gains of up to R$ 3 million in business if she refused the invitation to enter the Farm”, explained the businessman, who also stressed that is no longer dating the doctor.

Who was Deolane Bezerra’s ex-boyfriend?

according to the newspaper Extra, Antônio Amâncio do Nascimento Neto is from São Paulo based in Paraíba, and is better known as Mandarrari. He is a reference when it comes to sports market.

The paulista is the creator of “Lance Millionaire”, a course in which he teaches methodology, probabilities and the best strategies of sports betting. Antônio Amâncio has among his students famous names such as singers Wesley Safadão, Gusttavo Lima and comedian Carlinhos Maia, as well as several digital influencers.

Mandarrari left Business Administration in the final stretch to invest in digital marketing. He worked as an app driver and went on to make investments in sports betting.