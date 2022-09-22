Who is the current owner of the company that went bankrupt?

The São Paulo Court of Justice ruled today (21) the bankruptcy of Grupo Itapemirim, a road and air transport company. Judicial recovery has been taking place since 2016 and debts amount to R$200 million and another R$2 billion in pending expenses with taxes and social security.

Itapemirim was founded by Camilo Cola, a former member of the FEB (Brazilian Expeditionary Force). Afterwards, it was sold for R$1 to Sidnei Piva de Jesus.

After all, who is Sidnei Piva de Jesus?

Sidnei Piva bought the Itapemirim road transport group for R$1 in 2016, when the company was already going through a judicial recovery process. There, he also assumed the company’s debts, which today total at least R$ 2.2 billion.

A little less than four years later, the businessman set his salary at R$ 300,000 per month – a value within the parameters of the market for a president of a large company that performs well, but not for one with billions in debt in the market. Faced with the controversy generated, he decided to give up his remuneration.

This was not the only controversy in the business trajectory of Piva and his airline, ITA, which suddenly stopped operating at the end of 2021, causing chaos at airports and leaving thousands of passengers without service in the final stretch of last year. Involved in several legal disputes, he denies all the allegations against him.

Piva fights in court with the family that controlled the Itapemirim group before him. According to Andreia Cola, granddaughter of the company’s founder, Camilo Cola, the agreement signed with Piva provided that the family’s assets would not enter the business. Piva, however, managed to get the Cola assets in court.

“Our family lost almost everything. House, apartment and other properties that were not part of the operation, but were part of the company’s assets, since the company only had one controller”, says Andreia. Itapemirim, however, says that Andreia has no evidence of the allegations, while the dispute continues.

mistrust

From the beginning of the operation, the market raised doubts about the viability of ITA, which arrived in a disputed market at a particularly difficult time, in addition to being derived from a group undergoing judicial reorganization.

When there were already a series of complaints from suppliers and workers at Itapemirim for late payments, Piva opened a financial services company in London worth 780 million pounds (R$ 5.9 billion).

Piva claims that it is a company to facilitate the leasing of aircraft and with which it invested in Brazilian debt securities.

“There is nothing illegal. What exists is the present value of R$ 70 thousand (in debt) projected for 100 years from now. A hypothesis that you (I) have R$ 6 billion is a lie. from Brazil if I had that.” The fortune of each of the country’s ten richest, however, exceeds US$ 30 billion (R$ 170 billion).

Although not on the list of the richest Brazilians, Piva has refined consumption habits. Documents obtained by Estadão in a process that runs under secrecy in the Justice of São Paulo show that, in 2020, in a mall in Dubai, he spent R$ 29 thousand on his credit card.

On another trip — to Paris — it was BRL 23,000 at Louis Vuitton. Between February and March, she spent R$40,000 on a resort in Rio. Asked about the expenses, Itapemirim stated that they were paid by the individual from Piva, without prejudice to the company.

*With information from the State Agency