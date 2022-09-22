Who will die? Final stretch of ‘Pantanal’ will be marked by deaths

“Pantanal” is in its final stretch, but Globo’s remake still predicts the death of three characters until October 7th — the date of the last chapter’s airing. History reserves two murders and a heart attack before saying goodbye to the small screen.

Recently, who said goodbye to the plot was the youngest son of Tenório (Murilo Benício), the young Roberto (Cauê Campos). The boy was drowned by Solano (Rafa Sieg) after suspecting the killer’s involvement in the attack on José Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

But the villain, who was hired by Tenório to murder Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and the family of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), also has his days numbered. According to the broadcaster’s synopsis, he says goodbye today to the plot adapted by Bruno Luperi.

How will Solano die?

After a supernatural clash with the Velho do Rio last Tuesday, Solano insisted on living in Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) tapera. In today’s chapter, the protagonist arrives at the hovel to give birth and, unexpectedly, finds the killer there.

The villain surrenders Juma, threatens the girl and asks for the Velho do Rio. He’s still going to confirm that he shot the guardian of the forest, making Juma angry. Then, according to Globo’s summary, she turns into a jaguar, surrounds Solano inside the tapera and devours the matador. Later, she even drags his body to the river in order to feed the piranhas.

Muda will be startled to see her friend dragging Solano’s body. Zé Leôncio and Alcides will be in charge of warning Tenório of the villain’s death.

Solano was hired by Tenório to kill Image: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

the end of tenorio

Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) will also say goodbye to the plot before the story ends. Unlike the original version, Tenório will not castrate the ex-pawn Alcides, but rape him. Angry at his ex-boss for the violence committed, Alcides enlists the help of Zaqueu (Silvero Pereira) to fight back and create an ambush for the landowner on the riverbank.

If Bruno Luperi follows the story written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, Tenório will be another character who will die when he is eaten by piranhas.

The end of the villain Tenório must be tragic Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

José Leoncio

Already the character of Marcos Palmeira must say goodbye to the plot in the last chapter. Zé, who already has cardiac symptoms in the plot, will suffer a heart attack after marrying Filó (Dira Paes) in a ceremony on the farm.

In the original version, before dying, Zé meets his father, Seu Joventino, who disappeared in the first chapter of the novel and is incarnated in the figure of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). Zé still inherits the place once again Velho do Rio.