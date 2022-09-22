Why are the PMSP’s elite troops the police that kill?

The series “Rota 66 – The Police That Kills” premieres today on Globoplay. It is an adaptation of the eponymous book by Caco Barcellos released in 1992 and winner of the Jabuti Prize. The book is the result of the journalist’s investigation into what became known as “the case of Route 66”.

On April 23, 1975, three youths between the ages of 17 and 22 were executed by Patrol 66 of Route. They were stealing the cassette player from a car when they came across a Rota car and tried to flee. The policemen claimed self-defense during an exchange of fire and were acquitted on trial, but Caco found that the story had contradictions and was different from what they were telling.

But what, in fact, is the Route? It is the acronym for Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar, the elite troop of the Military Police of the State of São Paulo. A member of the 1st Shock Battalion, it was created in 1970, during the military dictatorship, to fight urban guerrillas against the authoritarian regime.

Since its inception, the troop has shown high rates of lethality, formation of death squads operating in the periphery and practices that violate human rights, according to the website Memorial da Resistência, linked to the government of the State of São Paulo. The Route is also associated with the Carandiru massacre.

It was from investigation of the Route 66 case that Caco Barcellos managed to identify the high lethality of the troop’s operations and an open wound: the death of innocents. He identified 4200 deaths that occurred between the 1970s and the book’s publication. Of the total, 2200 victims were innocent, which represents more than 60% of the deaths cataloged by him.

Humberto Carrão in ‘Route 66 – The Police That Kills’ Image: Vans Bumbeers

From book to audiovisual

Inspired by the journalistic work of Caco Barcellos, the series mixes dramaturgy and real facts. The first two episodes arrive today on Globoplay and show the starting point of the investigation: the trial of police officers from Rota. They are acquitted by Justice, but Caco is not limited to reporting only the result. He finds contradictions in the statements and identifies the existence of a group of killers who operate with the apparent endorsement of military justice.

The series narrates the investigation step by step of the journalist, who is played by actor Humberto Carrão. In the first two episodes, it is possible to identify that the series intersperses the findings in the investigation and shows details of the journalist’s personal life at that moment, but does not take the focus off the suffering of the victims’ families. The stories of injustice intertwine and connect between one episode and another.

Despite being a 1992 book, the story of the series remains current, reigniting the debate on police violence and addresses other social issues.

“Today’s numbers are worse than the numbers that made Caco write this story. Another thing about the series that is in our lives is the violence against journalists on the street. I wonder why matadors are increasingly running and being elected. (There is the issue) of the matadors having media ambitions with their newspapers, radios, and TV programs. It is clear in the series”, said Humberto Carrão during a press conference to promote the series.

Naruna Costa is Anabela in ‘Rota 66 – The Police That Kills’ Image: Vans Bumbeers

To prepare, the actor lived a reporter’s life for two days alongside the commander of the “Reporter Profession”. The actor accompanied the journalist to the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio, during a report on the ten years since the death of judge Patrícia Acioli, executed in Niterói after arresting police officers.

“When I met Caco, the subject he was working on was the same as in the series, police violence. And in the Salgueiro Complex, ten years later, the numbers of the police battalion that the judge arrested are much worse… hope that things can change, but I also have the frustration and sadness that such overwhelming work has been done in these years and, even so, the numbers remain very high”, said Humberto.

The cast of the series still counts with Lara Tremouroux, as Luli (journalist’s girlfriend), and Naruna Costa as Anabela (the wife of an executed worker), in addition to Aílton Graça, Rafael Lozano, Wesley Guimarães and other names. Each week, two new episodes will be made available on the streaming platform. In total there will be eight.