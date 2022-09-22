Why did Ser Criston Cole go mad?

“The Dragon’s House” debuted with high expectations and has been successful in explaining what led to Game of Thrones, drawing even closer to the literature of George RR Martin. The focus of the new seasons is the Targaryen dynasty and the power struggle between family members, leading to extreme attitudes.

See too: “House of the Dragon”, Game of Thrones spin off, premieres with high expectations on HBO Max

However, it wasn’t just the Targaryens who were taken by madness, it seems that everyone who comes close to the family begins to assume aggressive behavior.

Being Criston Cole

A member of the cavalry, Criston was always a quiet man and this made Rhaenyra fall madly in love, contrasting with the incestuous relationship with his uncle Daemon, smug and manipulator. Trying to maintain discretion, he brought the gentleman close to him, leaving him in his charge. In the Royal Guard he kept his love and affection well guarded, happy to have conquered a position of respect.

Living with the guilt

The desire to love one of the heirs to the throne did not lessen her guilt, embittering her conscience for having made use of her own chastity, promising to pay for her sins. Queen Alicent Hightower becomes his main confidant, promising not to reveal what happened, saving his spirit from further trouble. Still, the moments between the two were enough to compose an omen of tragedies that would change the conflicts definitively.

Suicide attempt

About to commit suicide, Cole is interrupted by Hightower, not least because he was bitter, as he had murdered Rhaenyra’s fiancé’s lover, demonstrating his devotion. Joffrey died without Laenor trying to stop it, revealing a web of betrayals and interests that affected enmities. Now the young woman’s former lover was considered an enemy of her reign, along with two other powerful members who followed the queen in the Dance of Dragons.

“House of the Dragon” is a spin-off of “Game of Thrones” and is available to subscribers of HBO Max.