Why it is difficult to have a return on the stock exchange, according to Stuhlberger – Mercado – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

“There’s not much room for Brazil to improve without GDP growing,” said Luis Stuhlberger

Stuhlberger also recalled that there is a 40% to 50% deficit in public sector investments

“Brazil’s desperate need is to improve basic, elementary and secondary education,” he said.

It became clear that it is no longer possible to obtain a substantial return on investments in companies listed on the stock exchange if the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) does not grow, commented the manager and partner of Verde Asset, Luis Stuhlberger, at an Anbima and B3 event held in São Paulo . “The interpretation has always been that listed companies have a competitive advantage in relation to the median ones, because they are able to capture more easily, but now it is more difficult. There is not much way out for Brazil to improve without GDP growing,” he said.

Read too

He noted that Brazil lacks investment in sectors that are not related to mobility and privatization. Stuhlberger also recalled that there is a 40% to 50% deficit in public sector investments. “That is our dilemma. There is an intention by the PT to reactivate public investments, which was very badly done before and I hope they learned”, he said.

The Verde Asset partner also said that the PT intends to repeat mistakes already made, citing speeches by the party to redo the education financing programs Fies (Student Financing Fund) and Prouni (University for All Program). “Brazil’s desperate need is to improve basic, elementary and secondary education,” he said.

The manager also made predictions about an eventual victory for the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in this other report. He also said that, although the market comments that the equilibrium real interest rate is between 2% and 3%, in his opinion it is closer to 4%, as explained in this article.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better