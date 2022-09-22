Windows 11 receives giant update; know what changes

Microsoft has marked the arrival of Windows 11 2022 in more than 190 countries simultaneously. The update has several promises made since last year, such as improvements to the Start Menu, tabs in File Explorer, new accessibility features, computer voice control and a new secure application management system.

The biggest change is obviously in the UI, especially there in the Start Menu. The search tool is faster and presents optimized results for those who need to find a specific program, file or configuration. The engine uses real-time search to try to hit what you might be looking for before you finish typing.

Application folders are user-configurable and bring together several apps (Image: Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

Here, too, people can now create application folders, in a style reminiscent of mobile phones. Just drag one shortcut on top of the other and Windows will create a unique area to house the icons. The area can be pinned to a specific point or moved, plus a new option allows you to hide the recommendations feed from the bottom.

Windows Explorer Optimized

Another clear renovation is the tabs or tabs in File Explorer. It will allow you to reduce the number of instances open by browsing different folders in a single window. The feature works identically to web browsers, so most people are already familiar with the model.

The tabs allow easy navigation through the File Explorer folders (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)

Speaking of File Explorer, you will now be able to pin media, documents and other types of files for quick access. Previously, it was only possible to put folder shortcuts there, which is not always useful when you need to find something in a folder full of files.

The Widgets menu is also renewed to offer new local events. You’ll see news, anniversaries, and other content enhanced by your habits.

The Photos app has also been given a new look at the store to offer a revamped image management experience. The user will be able to backup their photos more easily, thanks to the integration with OneDrive.

More practicality for study and work

Starting with the update, Windows 11 will allow people to copy phone numbers, appointments and get system recommendations seamlessly with Teams or Skype. You will also be able to add an event directly in the Calendar application, instead of having to use Outlook or other software to do so.

Focus Mode will be integrated into the clock for better accuracy of your tasks (Image: Screenshot/Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

The Focus Mode, which was already interesting to differentiate between work and leisure, will now be improved. It should automatically turn on “Do Not Disturb” to silence notifications, turn off taskbar numbers (which indicate new messages on WhatsApp, for example), and stop flashing app alerts.

All of this will be integrated into the clock app to program not only preset times but also stopwatches. It will be possible to schedule time to take breaks, read personal emails or respond to private things.

The Clipchamp video editor, released by Microsoft in March of this year, is now on Windows 11 by default. The program arrives as a more versatile replacement for the late Windows Movie Maker.

Windows for gamers

Gamers have a lot to celebrate in the Windows 11 2022 update. The update marks the expansion of the Amazon Appstore to international markets, which includes Brazil, with more than 20,000 Android apps and games for devices running Windows that meet the minimum hardware requirements.

The Amazon Appstore lets you run Android programs on Windows, without relying on emulators (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

A new HDR calibration app for compatible displays and a gaming homepage in the Edge browser will also be introduced. This tab should highlight upcoming PC, console and mobile game releases.

Microsoft promises to bring graphical improvements to games running on Win 11. This includes reduced latency on improved display, application of automatic HDR (copied from Xbox Series X and Series S) and variable refresh rate for games running DirectX10 and DirectX11 on window mode. The operating system will receive an enhanced version of the Xbox Game Bar, accessed by pressing the Xbox button on a compatible controller.

Renewed accessibility for people with disabilities

In the field of accessibility, the operating system brings a more natural voice to those who use Narrator. This feature does text-to-speech with artificial intelligence and helps visually impaired people to use their computer. Now, the voices should be more like real people, without that characteristic robotic tone.

Narrator lets you browse Windows just by listening, without having to see the screen elements (Image: Screenshot/Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

The live captions feature will also be applied to the entire system. This change will transcribe everything from the microphone audio capture, displaying a floating window with the writings at the top of the screen.

Voice access grants full control of the PC through voice, allowing you to copy and paste, move the cursor and interact with applications without having to use a keyboard and mouse. All of this has been optimized to make Windows 11 easier for anyone to manage.

When does Windows 11 2022 arrive?

This is the biggest package of new features ever released by the software giant since the official arrival of Windows 11 last year. Those who do not receive the notification to update can do so through Windows Update, selecting the option “Check for updates”.