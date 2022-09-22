With a parable about ignorance, Regina Duarte defends Bolsonaro

Former Special Secretary for Culture and actress Regina Duarte took to social media to defend President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Duarte told a parable to make an analogy with the current elections and say that “the rejection of Bolsonaro is due to ignorance, which is the result of massive, daily and relentless propaganda”.

Duarte tells the story about a terrorist who killed an author without ever having read a book by him and then says that “hatred never spreads with knowledge, but spreads through ignorance”.

“To a certain extent, much of the repulsion and rejection of President Bolsonaro is also due to complete ignorance. Ignorance that is the result of a massive, daily and relentless propaganda that has been massacring Brazilians for more than three and a half years against their democratically elected president”, says the former secretary.

See the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utxfDR5L48I

At the end of the parable, Duarte says that the “ignorance” in rejecting Bolsonaro “ends up convincing a good part of the electorate that nothing in the Bolsonaro government is positive!”.

Far from the spotlight of politics and soap operas, Regina Duarte was the fourth Special Secretary for Culture during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The period, however, was short: she took over in March 2020 and ended up exonerated on June 10 of the same year.

As a consolation, Bolsonaro promised the former secretary the direction of Cinemateca de São Paulo, but the position was never granted.