With alert on, Jorginho completes 100 games for Vasco and bank access: “That’s right” | vasco

The moment is not the best, but the 3-0 defeat to Cruzeiro served for Jorginho to reach a significant mark in command of Vasco. Taking into account the other two spells, the first between 2015 and 2016 and the second in 2018, this was his 100th game as coach of the team.

Technical identified with Vasco, Jorginho was chosen to lead the club back to the elite, but he already has the alert on after three games, with two defeats (to Grêmio and Cruzeiro) and one victory (over Náutico). Londrina, who is in fifth place, can match Vasco’s number of points in this round – just win Ponte Preta on Friday.

Jorginho’s numbers in command of Vasco*:

100 games

49 wins

25 defeats

26 draws

*numbers released by the club.

1 of 3 Jorginho observes Cruzeiro x Vasco, at Mineirão — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Jorginho observes Cruzeiro x Vasco, at Mineirão – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Despite the pressure, Jorginho, 58, dismissed the mistrust at the press conference after the match and banked that Vasco will get access to Serie A.

“We have a team that will reach the goal and will return to Serie A. That’s right, that’s going to happen,” he said.

– I have no doubt that when we talk to each other, even after the games, when we feel the defeats, this is very important. Often when we lose, we pay a lot of attention to what was really bad, but we are sure that we will achieve the goal – he added.

Jorginho has a contract with Vasco only until the end of Serie B, but he guarantees, since his presentation, that he intends to stay at the club next year. The coach, therefore, has seven games to go to show he can lead the project next year, the first with investment and influence from 777 Partners in the football department.

Vasco will face in the next games Londrina (home), Operário (away), Novorizontino (home), Sport (away), Criciúma (home), Sampaio Corrêa (home) and Ituano (away).

Brazilian and Copa Mercosul champion as a player for Vasco, Jorginho also won the 2016 Campeonato Carioca title as club coach, undefeated. He is behind the second access ahead of Cruz-Maltino, as he was the coach when the team moved up in 2016.

Vasco will now have eight days of rest until the next commitment for Serie B: they face Londrina on Thursday of next week, in São Januário.

