With alert signal on, Jorginho in factor home for Vasco access

With the defeat yesterday (21) by 3 to 0 to Cruzeiro, Vasco sees its spot in the G4 threatened. The team, which lost the eighth straight away from home, remains in fourth place with 48 points, a score that can be equaled by Londrina, fifth place, which still faces Ponte Preta in the 31st round of Série B.

Despite the moment of instability, the coach showed confidence. Jorginho counts on the support of the fans in São Januário to follow the path towards access.

“Just as it has been happening away from home, it has also happened inside, which we have also been very effective. We have won our games, which have not been easy, but our victories at home have been very important. Over time , we are getting much more knowledge of the players in the group, of our athletes”, he pondered.

And the next duel gained even greater weight, as Gigante da Colina will receive Londrina in the 32nd round. The duel is scheduled for Thursday (29), at 21:30.

“Every game is a big decision, this game here was. We knew that if we won, we would put the weight on Londrina, with six points ahead of them. So, each game is the game of our lives, and the focus is on in our classification”, he amended.

Performance against Cruzeiro

The commander also positively evaluated the performance in the field against Raposa.

“Our idea of ​​the game was not to retreat too much, we really wanted to attack Cruzeiro. We managed to do that until the 24th minute, even though we didn’t have a wide domain, but we had the construction, the plays with the ball in depth. With two minutes, we had two corners, we managed to press, we made the transition at speed with the ball rebound. We scored on top, we were not intimidated. We scored very well in the 4-2-3-1. Cruzeiro usually has enormous superiority here and, even when we conceded a goal losing the ball in a transition, we were much better in the 24 minutes”, he evaluated.

According to him, the duel would be completely different if this first goal hadn’t happened.

“Actually, we conceded the 3 goals in transition. The goal destabilized, unfortunately. It has been recurring to take goals hitting our defense, this is almost impossible to avoid. But the most important thing is that we were not cowards, we were brave, we believe that it was possible to win. Trying to make the team more offensive. We ended up feeling uneasy, especially after the goal. Cruzeiro is a very qualified team, well trained, and we couldn’t give them those opportunities. Another thing we observed is that we didn’t we won the main clashes. It was not a game for three goals. If we had turned the first half 0-0, we would have had a different second half. They played comfortable”, he concluded.