With an investment of R$ 190 million, Unimed Fortaleza opens a hospital in October – Victor Ximenes

Unimed Fortaleza announced that it will inaugurate, on 12 Octobera new hospital unit in the capital of Ceará, the Unimed Sul Hospital, located in the Luciano Cavalcante neighborhood.

The pediatric emergency will operate in the day 17 of the next month. Initially, there will be 100 beds. In a second stage, scheduled for January 2023, the number of beds should increase to 195, which will classify it, according to the company, as one of the largest private hospitals in Ceará.

The investment for the new unit is R$ 190 million, informed Unimed. There are 484 employees, of which 262 are transferred and 222 new jobs generated.

Two phrases

The launch of the hospital will take place in two phases. In the first, the unit will offer pediatric emergency services, hospitalization, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and pediatric oncology and a surgical center, with the beginning of elective surgeries.

And in the second, the obstetric emergency services, natural childbirth center and Neonatal ICU will be implemented, in addition to the inauguration of the Oncology and Infusion Center of Unimed Fortaleza.

Infrastructure

There will be seven operating rooms with a capacity for up to 1,500 procedures per month, the company said. Pediatric urgency will have a capacity for up to 15,000 monthly visits and obstetric urgency, for up to 3,000.

According to Unimed, the unit will also have an imaging center for elective care for adults and children as of November 1, with tomography, x-ray, bone densitometry, mammography and ultrasound.

Marcos Aragon President of Unimed Fortaleza “In addition to focusing on maternal and child care, the Unimed Sul Hospital will also have elective surgeries in various medical specialties and an oncology and infusion center. Everything has been thought of down to the smallest detail to bring maximum comfort and safety to our customers.”

Together with the new unit, there is a restructuring and modernization of the Unimed Hospital, located in the São João do Tauape neighborhood, which will expand its adult care capacity by 30%, focusing on highly complex procedures; after transferring the services of the obstetric and pediatric axes to the Unimed Sul Hospital.

*Collaborated with Bruna Damasceno