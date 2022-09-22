With DM and commission in sync, Flamengo aims to adjust load and recovery on Fifa date | Flamengo

At Flamengo for just over three months, Dorival Júnior will have his first and – also – last full week of the season after 29 matches spread over 99 days. The main objective for the period is to adjust the load and emphasize the athletes’ recovery. with an eye on the 14 games remaining in 2022, mainly with a focus on the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores finals.

In harmony between the technical committee and the health and performance department (Desp) of Flamengo, headed by Márcio Tannure, it was decided that the most important thing at the moment is to have the players in one piece. Extrapolating loads in training and blowing up athletes do not cross the minds of the football department. Last season left lessons.

Frequent meetings are held between all departments that are interconnected in Flamengo football. In the last week, the ideal planning for the FIFA date was outlined with six training sessions and three days off. In addition to the rest on Monday and Tuesday, the group will not work on Sunday.

The team re-introduced itself on Wednesday afternoon and ends the week with morning practices from Thursday to Saturday. With the cast worn out at the end of the season and after two years in the middle of the pandemic, there is no possibility of full-time work.

Dorival’s activities have strictly complied with the data passed by the team headed by Tannure based on planning made over the last few weeks. That is, there are adjusted minutes for games and training. In Wednesday’s re-presentation, for example, Santos and Thiago Maia only did internal work at the gym precisely for load control. Other athletes, by the way, will undergo this during the week.

Arrascaeta is another example. With a pubalgia that has been bothering him for a few weeks, Flamengo makes strict control of movements during training and minutes on the field to have him in good condition especially for the duels with Corinthians and Athletico-PR, in the decisions of the Copa do Brasil and Liberators respectively.

The physical planning put together by the Department of Health and Performance is divided into three categories: macrowhich deals with the entire season; meso, with a quarterly survey; it’s the micro, referring to seven days. With the tight schedule due to what happened in the last two seasons, the planning for this last full week is to dose the physical effort of 100% of the players who stayed in Rio de Janeiro.

There will be no more heavy training in 2022. As DM and Dorival have adjusted since the arrival of the coach, dosing energy is Flamengo’s motto to arrive strong for its main commitments this year.

