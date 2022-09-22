With suspensions and call-ups, Palmeiras will be forced to change teams; see Abel’s options | palm trees

Palmeiras, who will face Atlético-MG next Wednesday, the 28th, and try to defend the eight-point lead in the lead of the Brazilian Championship, will be a very modified team in relation to the one that built a current streak of 12 unbeaten games in competition.

In addition to coach Abel Ferreira, sent off against Santos, Verdão has five confirmed absences for the reunion with Galo. Weverton and Gustavo Gómez, summoned, and Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gabriel Menino, suspended, will not be available to the Palmeiras coaching staff in Belo Horizonte.

Last Wednesday, the squad re-presented itself at the Football Academy and started preparing for the game against Atlético. The group will have five more days of training in São Paulo before the trip to the confrontation of the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

1 of 3 Palmeiras players training at the Football Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Palmeiras players training at the Football Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

In goal, Marcelo Lomba’s entry into the starting lineup will not be a surprise. The reserve has 10 games in 2022 and arrived at the club in January precisely to be an alternative to Weverton’s vacancy during the call-ups – the third goalkeeper is Vinicius Silvestre.

In defense, the vacancy left by Gustavo Gómez opens a natural path for Luan’s return. But, with few options for the midfield, Abel Ferreira can also think of an alternative with Kuscevic reinforcing the sector, which today has Murilo as a starter.

2 of 3 Luan in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Luan in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

The biggest problem is between the flywheels. In addition to losing the two holders – Danilo and Zé Rafael –, Verdão lost Gabriel Menino, who is the first reserve in the sector.

If the coaching staff decides to keep the tactical formation, Fabinho and Atuesta can be selected together in the sector, which is completed by Gustavo Scarpa as the main point guard, since Raphael Veiga is still recovering from ankle surgery and will only return to the team next season. .

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 57 points, eight ahead of Internacional. There are 11 rounds left for the competition to end.

