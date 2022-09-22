With the highest sheet in the Premier League, Manchester United records a loss of BRL 588 million in 2021/22 | english football

Manchester United released last season’s financial results on Thursday, which indicated a net loss of £115.5m. Among the reasons for the less encouraging results is the high salary sheet of the squad, which was the highest in the Premier League.

United paid no less than 384.2 million pounds (R$ 1.9 billion) to its professional players in 2021/22, highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary: 480 thousand pounds (R$ 2.4 million) weekly , the biggest in the league, according to the Daily Mail. The newspaper also says that United’s payroll is a record in Premier League history.

1 of 1 United’s salary sheet increased driven by amounts paid to Cristiano Ronaldo – Photo: Peter Powell/EFE United’s payroll rose driven by amounts paid to Cristiano Ronaldo – Photo: Peter Powell/EFE

The balance sheet shows United last season recorded a net equity loss of £115.5m for the season, with an operating loss of £87.4m. The club’s net debt increased by £95.4m (R$486.2m) to a total of £514.9m (R$2.6bn).

However, the club still paid 33.6 million (R$ 171.2 million) in dividends to its shareholders – and much of it would have gone to the Glazers brothers, United’s American owners and the target of numerous protests from fans.

This scenario occurs even with an 18% increase in revenue, reaching 583 million in revenue in the season – when the money raised from game days has a relevant share again, after the Covid-19 pandemic.