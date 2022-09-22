With Viola Davis, The King Woman puts her finger on the wound of colonial terror

We do not get tired of repeating the phrase said by Ângela Davis, during her visit to Bahia, in the celebration of the 2017 July of Pretas: “When the black woman moves, the entire structure of society moves with her”.

The sociologist and civil rights activist for African Americans argued that, by being at the base of the social pyramid, black women have the potential to destabilize the entire structure. Another Davis, Viola, proves that this is very possible.

The film A Mulher Rei, which opens in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (22), shakes up the structures of the film industry and the repertoire of representations about the history of the black population.

Film addresses the participation of Africans in the slave trade. Starring Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner (Triple Crown) Viola Davis, who also serves as producer alongside her husband Julio Tennon, Sony’s super-production is an epic film, full of action and historical reparation. .

Viola confirms her talent as the leader of the Agojie, an army of Amazon warriors from the kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin), in West Africa. With rigorous training and many deprivations, including motherhood, the warriors must defend their people from other African kingdoms and from the violence imposed by European colonialism, which finds a partnership in some leaders of the dark continent.

The King Woman puts her finger on the wounds opened by colonial terror, with its kidnappings, torture, rapes and deaths, to sustain the profitable trade in people that moved the world’s economy between the 16th and 19th centuries.

The American filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood directs and also co-signs the courageous script that does not hide the participation of Africans in the slave trade under the command of European colonizers. Colonialism took advantage of ethnic differences and existing conflicts between kingdoms to obtain the most valuable commodity in that period: black people.

Brazil, the largest port in the world to receive enslaved human beings and the last country to formally abolish slavery, could not be left out of the colonial plot dissected by A Mulher Rei.

But Africa is much more than the history marked by colonialism and, in A Mulher Rei, there are many of the cultural traits that unite us to the continent, such as the ways of solidarity, musicality and religiosity so present in black communities in Brazil and of diaspora countries. .

A complex character defended by an excellent actress. While fighting the neighboring kingdoms, the leader Nanisca, played by Viola Davis, tries to convince her king not to participate in the capture and commercialization of Africans, “brother peoples, even if from other tribes”.

A character who bodily expresses a brute force and an aggressive impetus driven by so much violence that he went through throughout his life. It is these marks of the past, some of which have returned in devastating ways, that provide Davis with the necessary humanization.

Thanks to Davis’ talent and dedication, Nanisca’s greatness overflows on screen, in anger, beatings, tears, silences and affections. Let each spectator take what fits, as the drama narrated by A Mulher Rei belongs to all humanity and to each one of us.

If we still live in a society structured by racism with everyday prejudices and the permanence of a racial division of labor, we cannot fail to turn our eyes to the roots of this logic of inferiorization and exploitation of black people.

It is there in the drama presented by the film “the colonial traumas that were collectively memorized”, as Grada Kilomba teaches us in her Memórias da Plantação (2008).

Nanisca is the kind of role that black actresses are waiting to express their art. Viola Davis herself has repeatedly complained about the lack of opportunity for black women to play good characters.

In a reparation for Hollywood racism, The King Woman features a cast made up mostly of black and dark-skinned women. Some of them are African actresses, such as Sheila Atim, from Uganda and the young actress Thuso Mbedu, from South Africa, who shares the leading role in the story with veteran Viola.

Agojie inspired Wakanda’s Women’s Army. We had already been introduced to the army of African warriors in Black Panther, as the Dola Milaje of Wakanda were inspired by the Agojie of Dahomey.

However, despite the importance for the representation of black people and African heritage in cinema, in Black Panther women are mere supporting actors in decisions and disputes over the kingdom of Wakanda. Neither T-Challa’s mother nor romantic muse Nakia plays big scenes and even Princess Shuri, who is the real brains of the kingdom, is treated with mockery by her brother.

The truth is that the Dola Milaje / Agojie are responsible for the epic scenes of female protagonists in Black Panther.

Now they have a movie all to themselves. And they stand out in every frame.

All surrender to the sovereignty of the Agojie. When they pass, the population rolls their eyes, the slave traders fear them, the king’s wives are jealous and the monarch himself is unable to prevent the insubordination of the Amazons of Dahomey.

They are strong, courageous, impetuous, but they live the drama of being the most victims of colonial violence, with their practices of aggression, rapes, separation from families and the exchange of loving affections for fury for survival.

The Amazons of Dahomey were at the base of the pyramid of colonialism and therefore dared to move its structure.

Actresses with the skin color of Viola Davis try to break the place of invisibility and subjection that cinema and society still reserve for black women. And even unintentionally, everyone moves with them.