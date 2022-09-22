With visit in training, Seleção closes preparation for friendly match against Ghana; see lineup | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team ended this Thursday the preparation for the friendly against Ghana, in Le Havre, France. Coach Tite will take to the field an unprecedented lineup, with Eder Militão on the right side and an offensive quintet formed by Lucas Paquetá, Neymar, Raphinha, Vini Júnior and Richarlison .

The duel between Brazil and Ghana takes place at 15:30 (Brasília time) this Friday, at Estádio Océane and will have live broadcast from Globo, sportv and ge.

The last activity before the match was attended by Odair Hellmann, the coach who commanded Internacional and Fluminense and has been unemployed since he left Al-Wasl, in Dubai, in June. He was also an assistant to the national team in winning the Olympic gold in Rio, in 2016, alongside athletes who are currently in Tite’s group, such as Neymar and Marquinhos.

This Thursday’s practice was closed to the press for the most part. Unlike what he did in previous days, Tite allowed journalists to follow only the athletes’ warm-up. The coach informed that he would work on offensive and defensive movement, in addition to rehearsing positioning in set pieces.

However, there is no doubt about the lineup, confirmed by the coach himself in an interview on Wednesday.

Brazil goes to the field against Ghana with: Alisson, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Telles; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá and Neymar; Raphinha, Vini Junior and Richarlison.

With the ball, the team will stand in a 3-2-5. In the defensive phase, the Selection is closed in 4-4-2.

This is not the first time that Tite uses Lucas Paquetá a little further back, as a second midfielder. A similar formation was used in the 4-0 rout over Paraguay in February. However, at the time, Fabinho played in the place of Casemiro, Coutinho played the role that this time will be Neymar, and Matheus Cunha acted as a reference in the attack.

Militão has also been tested on other opportunities as a full-back, including in the second half of the last friendly match, against Japan, in June.

For the second consecutive day, Bruno Guimarães did not participate in the training. He complained of pain after training on Tuesday and, after undergoing tests, he found muscle swelling in his left thigh. The player remains in treatment and is out of the friendly against Ghana.

After facing Ghana, Brazil returns to the field on Tuesday, against Tunisia, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. The Tunisians are in Group D of the World Cup, alongside France, Australia and Denmark.

Ghana, in turn, is in Group H – with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea – and could be the opponent of Brazil, which is part of Group G. The first placed in each group cross each other in the round of 16.

